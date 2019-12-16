Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Phones in 2020 will be faster than this year's models, but by how much? Quite a lot, potentially. Earlier this month, I got my first taste of those speeds when I tested a mockup phone using the Snapdragon 865, the same chip likely to power the next generation of high-end Androids such as the Galaxy S11. Based on my early results, we have a lot to look forward to. (Keep reading for results.)

Although Samsung hasn't announced the Galaxy S11 we expect to see in late February, or even stated that its next flagship phone will use the Snapdragon 865, the Galaxy line is typically one of the first phones (if not the first) to launch with Qualcomm's newest chipset. Plenty of other premium models will also turn to Snapdragon 865 to run the show.

A zippier chip is a big deal for two main reasons. First, the speedier a processor can handle your task, the faster you can move on to the next one. Take, for example, opening your camera app. The sooner your app launches, the faster you can take that picture and carry on with the moment. How many shots have you missed because the camera won't launch in time?

Second, a faster chip can also take on a larger or more complicated task within the same time bracket as a slower chip, which might make it possible to do something you wouldn't have been able to do or wanted to on last year's device. Back to our photography example, you might lose patience waiting 10 seconds to process an advanced night mode shot, but if it takes only 5 seconds, you may find yourself snapping more of those photos. That will enrich your experience and get you more photos you can enjoy and share.

For gaming and videos, that could add up to greater detail, or a smoother image.

Speed isn't everything, though. Along with support for more photography skills, gaming features and a 5G-ready data connection, the Snapdragon 865 is also tuned to be up to 35% more power efficient, which means your phone will be able to do more without sucking up your battery life as quickly.

So, just how fast is the Snapdragon 865?

Qualcomm says its 865 chipset brings speeds about 25% faster than last year's already blazing Snapdragon 855 CPU. In fact, many of our test results far exceeded this figure, with one benchmark result jumping up as far as 77%. But before you blast the confetti cannons, there are a few things you should know.

The test was run on reference devices that Qualcomm passed out to journalists at its annual Snapdragon Summit. These are working devices that come preloaded with benchmarking apps. They run on Snapdragon 865, with multiple cameras and nice screens (see specs below if you're curious). Reference devices are useful for testing apps and features, but aren't branded phones that you might one day buy.

Since there are so many factors that go into creating a marketable device, there could be a gap between the test results here and what you get on your phone. Keep in mind, too, that benchmarking tests are synthetic -- they try to approximate a real-world scenario, but aren't measuring real-world results. So your experience might be different when you actually open the app and process the photo, or play a real game rather than running through a series of controlled images.

In the end, the percentage of gain on a finished phone may not matter to you as much as what you can do with the device. So why even use benchmarking tests? Because they can be useful for creating a baseline that you can compare to the results from current devices. It's a way to try to normalize all the variables that come with a device, from the feature set to the software that each phone-maker uses to tune the handset.

For this test, I compared the 865 reference phone with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which runs Snapdragon 855, and the OnePlus 7T, which uses Qualcomm's souped-up 855 Plus chipset and has more RAM. This combo makes the 7T (and 7T 5G McLaren edition) theoretically the fastest Android phones you can buy today. Because Qualcomm's speed claim applies to the Snapdragon 855 and not the 855 Plus, you'll see a smaller gap between the faster 855 model. In one test, the 865 scored lower than the OnePlus 7T with 855 Plus, even after an average from two tests.

Finally, my reference device came with something called Performance Mode turned on. This would yield even higher scores, but it also takes a greater battery toll. My testing partner and I turned off Performance Mode to bring us closer to the real-world experience.

Here are the results from common benchmarking tests that measure CPU performance, graphics processing and so on.

Snapdragon 865 benchmarking test results

Snapdragon 865 reference device Galaxy Note 10 Plus with Snapdragon 855 OnePlus 7T with Snapdragon 855 Plus Percentage gain over Snapdragon 855 Percentage gain over Snapdragon 855 Plus GeekBench 5 single-core 926 635 790 46% 17% GeekBench 5 multi-core 3452 2414 2828 43% 22% GeekBench compute benchmark RenderScript 2882 2446 2712 18% 6% PCMark - Work 2 10,203 9999 10,595 2% -4% GFxBench ES 3.1 1080 Manhattan offscreen 1 89fps 69fps 79fps 29% 13% GFxBench ES 3.1 1080 Carchase offscreen 1 51fps 42fps 47fps 21% 9% JetStream 2 116.62 65.928 66.729 77% 75% AnTuTu 557,906 457,954 489,194 22% 17%

What these Snapdragon 865 processor tests mean

If you buy a new phone in 2020 that uses Qualcomm's new chip, you might not load up these benchmarking apps to see how quickly it renders gaming graphics or simulates a complex workload. That's not a bad thing.

Each branded phone has its own set of specific ingredients that make it perform faster or slower than others, even if they use the same chip.

What matters is that phones that run this chipset should be significantly faster than phones using 855. That makes it more advanced, but it doesn't mean that 2019's models are only good for the trash heap. They're still plenty fast, and can be an excellent cheaper alternative to phones coming in 2020.

That said, if you're always looking ahead to the next advancement, these 865 benchmarks suggest you'll be able to process more imagery and tasks faster without draining the battery, a combination that, along with ultrafast 5G speeds that can pull down great amounts of data, could open up new ways for us to use our phones in 2020 and after.

