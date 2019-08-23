Comcast, Charter will reportedly use Verizon for 5G service

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Verizon's 4G LTE network currently is the backbone behind Comcast and Charter's respective mobile services, Xfinity Mobile and Spectrum Mobile. Now, it appears that the wireless carrier's 5G network will be what powers the cable companies expansion into offering mobile 5G.

According to a new report from Light Reading, "at some point in the future" both Xfinity Mobile and Spectrum Mobile will be able to tap into Verizon's growing 5G network. No timeline was given for when the service would be offered.

"Xfinity Mobile customers will have access to 5G mobile services through our mobile network operator partner's mobile 5G network," a Comcast spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNET.

Charter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Verizon declined to comment.

Both cable companies recent expansions into mobile come as a way to offer a new avenue for attracting customers that have been ditching traditional landline and television services.

Each carrier offers a $45 per month, per line unlimited option as well as the ability to pay per gigabyte (Spectrum Mobile charges $14 per GB, Xfinity charges $12). Like a traditional wireless carrier, they each also offer many of the latest devices, such as the most recent iPhones and Samsung Galaxys (including the new Note 10 line).

Last month Comcast announced that it had added 181,000 new Xfinity Mobile customers to bring its total wireless count to 1.58 million subscribers. Charter, meanwhile, added 208,000 mobile users during the period to bring its Spectrum Mobile count to 518,000 mobile lines.