Clubhouse will reportedly take months to launch an Android app

Clubhouse, the exclusive invite-only audio chat app, will reportedly take months to launch on Android. Co-founder Paul Davison on Sunday said the social network is developing an app for Android devices but that this work would take another couple of months, TechCrunch reported Monday.

Launched in March 2020, Clubhouse was developed by Davison and Rohan Seth. The app houses virtual rooms where you can listen in or speak on specific topics and conversations.

Clubhouse said in January it would "begin work on our Android app soon." The social network then hired an Android software developer at the end of February, according to CNBC.

Clubhouse didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.