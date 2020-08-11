Class up your AirPods Pro with a leather case for just $8

Tanga

Nearly everybody likes Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds, but not everyone loves that glossy white case they come in. If you've longed for something a little classier (and easier to carry), look no further: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Tanga has .

Available in black, red, light brown and chocolate colors, these cases (technically, case covers) make your AirPods look pretty fancy. They offer a bit of protection as well, hopefully keeping the actual case from cracking if it hits the floor or another hard surface.

There's also a small ring-buckle at the back, allowing you to hang the case from a purse, backpack or the like.

Just one question that's not answered anywhere: Does the case still allow for wireless charging? I looked at some very similar products on Amazon (all priced at $15 or higher) and they do support that feature. At the very least, there's a hole in the bottom for connecting a charging cable.

I think this is a very small price to pay for a very big improvement in AirPods Pro appearance. Your thoughts?

