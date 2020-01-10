Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

CES 2020

At CES 2020, beauty tech, plant-based meat and smart toothbrushes ruled the show. This year was all about personalization -- custom tailoring everything for your body's exact needs. In beauty, that means analyzing your skin to determine what it needs and then using devices that treat your specific skin concerns. In medical tech, it's using massive amounts of data and AI to understand what's happening inside your body. Personalization spanned many different wellness categories and we can expect to see more and more of it in the years to come.

Amongst the many products on display a few really rose to the top to catch my eye. These are the products you're going to actually want from the show, and at least some of them will be available this year.

Impossible Pork Plant-based faux pork Angela Lang/CNET As a follow up to last year's Impossible Burger 2.0, Impossible Pork made its debut at CES 2020. The new plant-based pork is meant to mimic meat from pigs and is available as ground meat or sausage. It's also designed to be kosher and halal certified. Impossible Pork will be at Burger King restaurants in select cities as an Impossible Croissan'wich with a plant-based sausage patty later this month, and then hopefully we can expect a more widespread release this year. Read more about Impossible Pork.

Opté The makeup inkjet printer for your face (or anywhere) Sarah Tew/CNET I legitimately want this. We first saw Opté at CES 2019 and this makeup printer blew our minds. This year, it's actually going on sale, likely this summer. You gently move Opté across your skin while it searches for brown spots or discoloration. When it finds them, it dispenses tiny (1,000 picoliter or one billionth of a liter) drops of a vitamin-enriched skin serum that camouflages those spots and helps lighten them over time. It's basically Photoshop IRL and the serum comes in three shade options: light, medium and deep. The only downside? It'll cost $599 when it goes on sale. Read more about Opté.

Nurvv Run Insoles The fitness tracker for your feet Nurvv Forget wearable fitness watches, now you can record all the details of your workouts with your shoes. Nurvv's Run Insoles have 32 sensors that capture data 1,000 times per second. You can see how far you walked or ran, your cadence, balance, stride and more. Check out more fitness tech at CES 2020.

L'Oréal Perso Custom-mixed makeup and skincare personalized for you Sarah Mitroff/CNET This device can custom mix lipstick or skincare products tailored to your skin needs. You load Perso with cartridges that either contain lipstick colors or various skincare ingredients (think moisturizer, vitamin C serums or SPF) and then you can create a custom formula. For lipstick, you can create a shade that matches a dress or the latest Instagram trend without running out to try to find the exact shade. For skincare, you can create a moisturizer that has more SPF on days where the UV index is high or more moisturizing ingredients when the humidity drops. Unfortunately, you're likely going to have to wait until 2021 to get your hands on one.

Colgate Plaqless Pro The toothbrush that tells you when your mouth is clean Sarah Tew/CNET Smart toothbrushes are all about coaching you through each brushing session to get your mouth as clean as possible. What makes Colgate's Plaqless Pro brush stand out is a sensor right below the bristles that looks for plaque and know when it's gone as you brush. For people who think they do a good job of brushing, but still end up with cavities when they go to the dentist, this brush could help make sure you aren't missing spots. The toothbrush is expected to go on sale this year.

Originally published Jan. 9.

