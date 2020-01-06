Opté

CES 2020

At CES 2019, the Opte Precision Skincare System wowed us, and now, at CES 2020, Procter & Gamble has debuted the final version of the Opte, a handheld printer that searches for dark spots on your skin and deposits tiny droplets of a facial serum with pigment to treat or cover them. It's going on sale this year for $599.

This year, beauty tech is making a big splash at CES -- a show that has, until recently, mostly focused on new TVs, home appliances and mobile accessories. Procter & Gamble has been working on the Opte for 10 years and is now finally ready to bring it to the masses.

The almost-$600 price tag is steep, considering that you could easily apply makeup or moisturizer to your skin with your hands or a brush. So what exactly are you getting for that price?

Now playing: Watch this: CES 2020 features unexpected exhibitors

The Opte uses a tiny camera to scan your face, looking for any kind of dark spot, like freckles, scars and hyperpigmentation. Blue LED lights help the camera see tiny dark spots that your human eye might miss.

On each dark spot it finds, the Opte uses 120 thermal inkjet nozzles to dispense a precise amount of pigment. The idea is that instead of wasting product by smearing it all over your face, you're applying precise, targeted amounts of product only where your skin needs it. The device launches with three different cartridges, light, medium and deep. Each contains a mix of pigment that covers dark spots and vitamin-enriched serum to help fade those dark spots over time.

The Opte will go on sale in the summer of 2020, for a retail price of $599. The wand uses prefilled cartridges of makeup, moisturizer and serum, and each will cost around $100.

