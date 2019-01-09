Angela Lang/CNET

The future of skincare and makeup could be brushless, if tech like the Opté Precision Skincare System catches on. This handheld device acts like a thermal inkjet printer to apply tiny dots of makeup or skincare serum with pinpoint accuracy.

The Opté Precision Wand scans your face with a tiny camera at 200 frames per second and detects darkness like sunspots, freckles or moles. It uses blue LED scanning lights to enhance the contrast of your skin, so the camera can see three more pigmentations than the human eye.

It then applies a precise amount of makeup or serum via 120 thermal inkjet nozzles inside the wand that deposit 1,000 picoliter droplets (that's one billionth of a liter) to precisely cover each spot or blemish. The Opté Precision Wand can apply mineral pigment (makeup), moisturizer or spot-lightening skincare serum.

The Opté system comes from Procter & Gamble Ventures, the company's venture capital arm, so for now, this spot stopping tech is still in the future.

