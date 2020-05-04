Buy one Motorola Razr, get one free

Angela Lang/CNET

Don't shoot the messenger. I wouldn't spend $1,500 on a phone if it could fold into an origami swan, and I wouldn't recommend anyone else spend that much, either. But I can certainly appreciate a buy-one-get-one-free deal, which is what's happening at Motorola right now: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can . That means the jaw-dropping up-front price works out to $750 per phone, right in line with various nonfolding flagships.

To get the deal, just add two Razrs to your shopping cart; the second one should show up as free. You can get two of the same color, or one black and one blush-gold.

Here's the big rub: Even after several months on the market, the phone remains exclusive to Verizon. Although you don't need to sign up for service at the time of purchase, you can't use the Razr with any other carrier -- not for the moment, anyway. I've heard anecdotally that Verizon will unlock any phone after you've paid for service for at least two months, but that doesn't matter if no other carriers support it. (Sure would be nice if you could take this to, say, Visible.)

Then there's the question of whether the Razr is a good phone or just a novelty. Patrick Holland found a lot to like in his Motorola Razr review, but also uncovered some issues -- and concerns about long-term reliability. Of course, a big ding was price, but $750 is a lot more palatable than $1,500.

Indeed, here's what I'd recommend, assuming you don't actually need two of these: Sell the second one online. I've seen new Razrs on eBay for $1,100 and up. Assuming you could get that much, now your out-of-pocket is more like $400 -- and I'll bet that would cast this nifty folding phone in a whole new light.

Your thoughts?

