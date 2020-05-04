Juan Garzon / CNET

Looking for an affordable phone that's not the new Apple iPhone SE? Samsung's got you covered: The Galaxy A51 just arrived on US shores, and there's already a deal to be had. For a limited time, you can buy the , meaning you're effectively getting the latter free. But, wait, there's more: You can also get six free months of Spotify Premium, provided you've never had an account before.

Got a trade-in? It might be worth $50 if you . Various Apple, Google and Samsung models can net you that discount. You'll have to choose the trade-in option to see which phones are included in the promotion. Either way you can still get the free Galaxy Buds and free Spotify. Samsung's page also mentions a free two-month YouTube Premium subscription, but I'm not sure if that's also available if you buy from Amazon.

OK, so what the heck is a Galaxy A51, and how does it compare to the likes of the aforementioned iPhone SE? Here's one notable difference: For $400, the former comes with 128GB of expandable storage. Pay the same for the latter and you'll get 64GB of non-expandable storage. Here's more on how the Galaxy A51 challenges the iPhone SE.

The Galaxy A51 also just made CNET's list of the best phones under $500. As for the Galaxy Buds, they're good, not great -- but it's hard to argue with free.

By all accounts this is an impressive Samsung phone -- and significantly more affordable than other models in the Galaxy lineup.

May the 4th be with this Star Wars game deal

In my younger days I loved the Jedi Knight games, which let you hack and slash with a light saber and fling Stormtroopers around with Force powers. That's why I'm also a fan of the "newer" (2008 and 2010) Force Unleashed games, which look amazing and deliver ample Force-flinging goodness.

They're also super-cheap right now. For a limited time, GOG has . They normally sell for $20 apiece.

These games aren't perfect, and reviews tend to be fairly mixed. (Here's what GameSpot had to say about The Force Unleashed and the sequel.) But the overall consensus is, they're really fun, flaws and all.

And for $10, they're a great way to spend May the Fourth.

