Bunch of new Epsons

Epson has announced several new printers, for that is what printer companies are wont to do. Among the new products are two dedicated photo printers and three all-in-one printers.
The Epson R260 and R380 are printers with several high-end features. Both can produce borderless prints at up to letter (8.5x11) size, and both can print directly to CDs and DVDs. The R380 goes even further, with a 3.5-inch LCD screen and a media card reader.
The Epson CX5000, CX6000, and RX580 are Epson's newest multipurpose printers. All three are all-in-one units that can both scan and print photos. The CX5000 includes a built-in card reader for directly printing images. The CX6000 has a card reader and a 2-inch color LCD. The RX580 lacks a card reader but sports a big, 3.5-inch LCD and CD/DVD-printing capabilities.
The Epson CX5000, CX6000, and R260 will be available in September with respective suggested retail prices of $100, $150, and $130. The R380 and RX580 will both ship in October at the suggested price of $200.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.