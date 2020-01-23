Broadcom signs deals to supply wireless chips to Apple

Sarah Tew/CNET

Chipmaker Broadcom said Thursday it's entered into multi-year deals to supply Apple with wireless components used in its products. The deals could generate $15 billion for Broadcom, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing said the agreements cover components for Apple devices that will be released for the next three and a half years, but it didn't specify what components Broadcom would provide to Apple.

Broadcom already supplies several components to Apple, including radio frequency chips that allow its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches connect to wireless networks, as well as other components that allow its devices to connect to Wi-Fi networks.

