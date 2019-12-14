Bose is having a holiday 2019 sale with discounts on speakers and headphones

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Good news, everyone! A slew of Bose products, including headphones and speakers, are being discounted at a variety of online retailers. In many cases, the savings aren't crazy great, but a number of deals are worth highlighting.

Bose SoundLink Micro wireless speaker is $30 off

Bose's SoundLink Micro, one of our favorite pocket Bluetooth speakers is on sale for $69 or $30 off. That's right around its low price. Read CNET's review.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are $70 off

Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is on sale for $279. The rose gold color got as low as $250 on Black Friday. Worth noting: Bose's newer Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is also on sale (see below). That model performs better, particularly for making calls. But the QuietComfort 35 II is arguably more slightly comfortable. Read CNET's review.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are $50 off

Bose's newest noise-canceling headphones are finally on sale -- for $349. It's not a huge discount ($50), but it's something. Some people have quibbles about its design, but this is an excellent headphone and also works very well as a headset for making calls. Read CNET's review.

Bose true wireless headphones are $30 off

Bose's SoundSport Free true wireless headphones (in all colors) are $30 off or $170. Bose was expected to release new true wireless earphones in 2019 -- the Earbuds 500 -- but their release date has been pushed back to 2020. Read CNET's review.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker is $50 off

Bose's smaller Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Revolve, is $1449, or $50 off. Not a bad deal, but Best Buy did have it for as low as $120 during its Black Friday sale. Read CNET's review.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Bluetooth Speaker is $60 off

The step-up Revolve Plus, which sounds better than the Revolve and has an integrated carrying handle, is $240 or $60 off. Read CNET's review.

Bose Home Speaker 500 is $100 off

This is the larger of Bose's WiFi multiroom-audio speakers (it also has Bluetooth connectivity and support for Amazon Alexa). It's not a great deal at its list price of $400, but it's more enticing at $299 or $100 off. Read the CNET first take.

Bose Home Speaker 300 is $60 off

The smaller Home Speaker 300 -- also a Wi-Fi multiroom-audio speaker -- is $199 or $60 off. Read CNET's review.

Originally published earlier, updated to verify that deals are still active.