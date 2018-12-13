Blu announces its $80 Android 9 Pie Go phone for the US

Enlarge Image Blu

Blu, a company that manufactures super-cheap phones, just announced its latest device: the Blu Vivo Go.

What makes the phone special is that it runs Android Go, a specific version of Android built to run smoothly on entry-level phones. Android Go phones are also among the first to get Google's latest version of the OS. This holds true for the Blu Vivo Go, which runs on Android 9 Pie (Go edition).

Also, the Blu Vivo Go costs only $80. And Blu is having a promotional flash sale, where you can buy the phone for $60.

With that price, don't expect to be blown away by the hardware. Specs include:

6-inch HD+ display (1,440 x 720 resolution)

64-Bit Quad Core 1.5GHz Mediatek processor



16GB of storage (expandable up to 64GB with MicroSD)



1GB of RAM

Dual 8-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front camera

2,600mAh battery



Some people may be wary of Blu after the company was caught secretly sending private data to Chinese servers. But since then the company has reached an agreement with the FTC, requiring Blu to undergo third-party security checks every two years. That extra scrutiny may be enough to reassure customers.