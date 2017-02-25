BlackBerry KeyOne specs vs. HTC U Ultra, Google Pixel, iPhone 7

This April, the BlackBerry KeyOne will come into the market as a high-end phone -- the first with both Android 7.1 Nougat software and a QWERTY keyboard. But when it does, it'll face staunch competition from a bevy of Android phones that have large touchscreens and premium hardware, from all-metal bodies to powerful processors and cutting-edge camera tech.
So how will the KeyOne stack up? We can never answer that question for sure without thorough testing (we'll have to wait until April for that), but we can take a peek at the specs versus other phones.
Without question, the KeyOne is unique. It's the only one with that physical keyboard, and has some other interesting software perks besides. But its single camera will compete with the dual camera setup on some premium phones, like the iPhone 7. It isn't water-resistant, and has a lower-powered processor than both the Google Pixel and the HTC U Ultra. And those looking for a full-metal body may not love the KeyOne's soft-touch backing (even if they like the fact that it doesn't gum up with fingerprints).
There's a lot more to discover when we get the chance to compare them side by side. For now, take a gander yourself at the full specs and pricing below.
BlackBerry KeyOne specs vs. HTC U Ultra vs. Google Pixel vs. Apple iPhone 7
|BlackBerry KeyOne
|HTC U Ultra
|Google Pixel
|Apple iPhone 7
|Display size, resolution
|4.5-inch; 1,620x1,080 pixels
|5.7-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|4.7-inch; 1,334x750 pixels
|Pixel density
|434 ppi
|513 ppi
|441 ppi
|326 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.9x2.9x.37 in
|6.4x3.1x0.31 in
|5.7x2.74x0.34 (at its thickest)
|5.44x2.64x0.28 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|150x74x9.4 mm
|162.4x79.8x8 mm (at its thickest)
|143.8x69.54x8.58 mm (at its thickest)
|138.3x67.1x7.1 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.3 oz; 180 g
|6 oz; 170 g
|5.04 oz; 143 g
|4.87 oz; 138 g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.1
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Apple iOS 10
|Camera
|12-megapixel
|12-"Ultrapixel"
|12.3-megapixel
|12-megapixel (wide)
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|Video capture
|1080p
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|2.15GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Apple A10 chip (64-bit)
|Storage
|32GB
|64GB, 128 GB
|32GB, 128GB
|32GB, 128GB, 256GB
|RAM
|3GB
|4GB
|4GB
|N/A
|Expandable storage
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|None
|None
|Battery
|3,505mAh battery (nonremovable)
|3,000mAh (nonremovable)
|2,770mAh
|14 hour talk time on 3G, 10 days standby, 12 hours internet use on LTE
|Fingerprint sensor
|Space bar
|Home button
|Back cover
|Home button
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning
|Special features
|Physical keyboard, BlackBerry security software
|Second screen, dual-SIM optional
|Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Water and dust-resistant, Taptic Home button
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$549
|$750
|$649 (32GB); $749 (128GB)
|$649 (32GB); $749 (128GB); $849 (256GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£499
|£649
|£599 (32GB); £699 (128GB)
|£599 (32GB); £699 (128GB); £799 (256GB)
|Price (AUD)
|Converts to AU$715
|Converts to AU$995
|AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB)
|AU$1,079 (32GB), AU$1,229 (128GB), AU$1,379 (256GB)
