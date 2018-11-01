Black Friday TV deals 2018: The best and the cheapest

Target/BestBlackFriday.com

Ah, November. The chill is in the air, the leaves turn, the holidays beckon. And for TV shoppers, Black Friday might be the most exciting "holiday" of the year.

If you're looking for the best deals on TVs, this is the place to start. We'll be highlighting not only the cheapest TVs we find -- the infamous in-store-only "doorbusters" designed to get you to the retailer Friday morning -- but also deals on TVs we actually recommend, many of which you can find online.

Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year, but we've already started to see some of the biggest stores' Black Friday sale prices. Ads from Target, Costco, Sam's Club, Dell and Kohl's have appeared online and elsewhere.

We'll be working with BestBlackFriday.com to bring you the best deals as soon as we know about them, right here. The next big stores we expect are Best Buy and Walmart the middle of next week, followed by Amazon sometime during the end of November.

In the meantime, here are the best Black Friday TV deals we've found so far. The ones marked CNET Pick are ones we've reviewed and can recommend, including some of our choices for best TVs to give for the holidays.

Black Friday TV deals, updated Nov. 1

Target

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Polaroid 32-inch TV, $80



Element 55-inch 4K smart TV, $200



CNET Pick: TCL 55-inch 4K HDR smart Roku TV (model 55S405 $350



Now playing: Watch this: TCL S405 Roku TV: Great streaming in a cheap 4K TV

Kohl's

Availability: Sale begins online at Kohls.com Monday Nov. 19 at 12:01 a.m. CT, in-store on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. CT

LG 49-inch 4K smart TV (model LGK-49UK6090PUA) + $90 Kohl's cash, $330



Samsung 58-inch 4K smart TV (model UN58MU6100) + $165 Kohl's cash, $550



Dell.com

Availability: Hourly online deals start on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. ET to midnight, continue on Black Friday 8 a.m. ET to 10 p.m.

CNET Pick: Vizio 50-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model E50-F2 $350 (available starting Thanksgiving, 3 p.m. ET)



Vizio 50-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model (available starting Thanksgiving, 3 p.m. ET) Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model UN55NU6900), $400 (available starting Nov. 16)



(available starting Nov. 16) LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model 65UK6090PUA) + $100 Dell gift card, $600 (available starting Nov. 16)



Now playing: Watch this: Vizio E series is picture-quality king of the budget...

Costco



Availability: Online (except where noted below) starting Thanksgiving, in-store Black Friday

Vizio 40-inch 1080p smart TV, $200



TCL 50-inch 4K smart Roku TV, $280



Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV, $400



CNET Pick: Vizio 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model E55-F1 $450 (sale starts online and in-store Nov. 16 through Nov. 26)



Vizio 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model (sale starts online and in-store Nov. 16 through Nov. 26) CNET Pick: Vizio 70-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model E70-F3 $730 (sale starts online and in-store Nov. 16 through Nov. 26)



Vizio 70-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model (sale starts online and in-store Nov. 16 through Nov. 26) CNET Pick: Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model PQ65-F1 $1,400 (sale starts online and in-store Nov. 16 through Nov. 26)



Now playing: Watch this: Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality...

Sam's Club



Availability: Online (except where noted below) starting 12:01 a.m. ET Black Friday, in-store Nov. 24 through Nov. 26

Hitachi 60-inch 4K smart Roku TV (model 60R70), $500



Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (2017 model E65-E $600



Vizio 70-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model D70-F3), $649 (one-day only sale Nov. 10)



(one-day only sale Nov. 10) Vizio 80-inch 4K HDR smart TV (2017 model E80-E $2,500

Stay tuned for more deals as they come in.

