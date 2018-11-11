LG OLED TV Black Friday 2018 sale: No big deal (yet)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Black Friday is packed with deep discounts on TVs, and I predicted sweet sale prices on the best-performing televisions of all: LG's OLED TVs.

I was wrong.

The good news is that LG's official Black Friday 2018 pricing on the best TV I've ever tested -- the OLEDC8P series -- is lower than ever. The bad news is that it's not as low as I thought. Here's how it stacks up.

LG 2018 OLED TV pricing as of Nov. 12 Model Size Previous price Nov 12-Dec 1 sale price Discount OLED65C8P 65-inch $2,800 $2,700 $100 OLED55C8P 55-inch $1,900 $1,700 $200 OLED65B8P 65-inch $2,600 $2,600 None OLED55B8P 55-inch $1,800 $1,800 None

The Black Friday sale pricing begins Monday, Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 1. It's available at all major retailers.

It's nice to save a couple hundred on the C8, but the lack of any announced discount on the Editors' Choice OLEDB8P -- whose 65-inch predecessor went on sale last year for $1,500 and $2,300 -- is frankly surprising. I predicted the 2018 B8 would fall to $1,500 and $2,100 for the 55- and 65-inch sizes, respectively. It's also strange to me that the B8 and C8 55-inch TVs are now the same price, and the 65-inch sizes are separated by only $100.

Who knows, maybe LG will pull out a last-minute B8 discount too. Anything can happen. For the record I asked LG's representative about future price drops on the B8, but haven't yet received a reply.

Meanwhile the 77-inch OLEDC8 has been available for $7,000 since September, and it's a great TV if you happen to be rich. Everyone else in that size range should look first at my top 75-inch pick, the Vizio P-Series, while the Samsung Q8 or Sony X900F are also solid 75-inch choices.

Now playing: Watch this: LG C8 OLED TV has the best picture ever

Advice for the OLED TV shopper in late 2018

If you're ready to pull the trigger on an OLED TV and were waiting for the right price, here's my advice.

If you can, keep waiting. Just because LG's Black Friday sale is underwhelming doesn't mean the company won't cut prices again later in the holiday season.



If you must buy now, look at 2017 models. Plenty of C7 models my C8 review



If you want a 2018 OLED TV now, go for it. Upcoming discounts might not be that deep anyway.



At 55 inches I recommend the C8 over the B8 now, since they're the same price. The C8 has very slightly better image quality in some isolated cases -- see my B8 review



At 65 inches I honestly don't think it's worth another $100 to get the C8. That image quality difference is just that slight. That said, if your peace of mind, or insistence on the last ounce of picture quality, calls for the C8, $100 at this level is probably worth it.



Of course LG's pricing could change at any time, and when it does my advice might too. If that happens I'll let you know.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.