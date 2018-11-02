Best TVs to give for the holidays 2018

Nothing says happy holidays like a gigantic TV, and the TV that made CNET editors happiest this year -- at least in terms of picture quality for the money -- is the TCL 6 series. It belts out a seriously awesome picture for much less than you'd think, and the superb Roku TV operating system is just icing on the candy cane.
That TCL only comes in 55- and 65-inch sizes, but what if your giving budget, or the living room of your gift receiver, calls for something bigger? The M series is a terrific value in its own right and comes in a wall-busting 70-inch size.
Speaking of busting walls, Sony's X900F is available in sizes all the way up to 85 inches! It also comes in more down-to-earth sizes, and its image quality, combined with Google's Android TV operating system and Sony's nameplate, could tempt mid-range buyers away from TCL and Vizio.
The most popular TV maker in the world makes plenty of high-end models, but the Q8 is one of our favorites. It costs more than any TV on the list so far, but rewards whomever receives it with best-in-class design, superb image quality and unique features like Samsung's ambient mode, designed to put up an artsy image when you're not watching TV.
If your TV giving leans more toward image quality and away from style and features, the value of this Vizio is tough to beat. It might not be worth the extra scratch over the Vizio M or the TCL 6 series for most viewers, but it does come in a 75-inch size...
Welcome to the budget section of the list. Glad you could make it. We'll start off with an old favorite from 2017 that's still going strong. TCL's S405 has a "good enough" picture and 4K HDR makes little difference, but earns our enthusiastic recommendation thanks to its low, low price and the excellence of Roku TV.
Deals note: The 55-incher will be on sale for Black Friday at Target and possibly other stores for $350, a $30 savings.
What's that? You want the best TV we recommend, regardless of price? That would be OLED, specifically LG's C8 OLED TV. It has the best picture quality we've ever tested, with a price higher than any TV on this list.
Let's say you want to give the best image quality possible, but those OLED TVs are just too expensive. If your gift recipient wants a 65-incher, the Quantum is a great consolation prize. This TV is super bright and delivers outstanding picture quality.
Deals note: Normally around $2,000, the Quantum will be on sale for just $1,400 at Costco online and in-store sale from Nov. 16 through Nov. 26.
Maybe your holiday awesome gift-giving plans tend toward larger screens than any we've mentioned so far. If that's the case then perhaps a projector, not a TV, makes more sense. BenQ's 4K projector might be just the (movie theater) ticket.
Want to bring home huge home HDR for the holidays? The HC4000 lacks the dynamic punch of the Optoma and isn't technically 4K, but it still spits out an impressive image, and outdoes the other two with its rendition of high dynamic range video.