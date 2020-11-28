Deal Savings Price









































Besides Prime Day, Black Friday is the best time of year to purchase Amazon devices. And even though Friday has come and gone, deals continue to be available over the weekend. Everything in the Amazon hardware family -- Kindle readers, Echo Show devices, Fire tablets, Ring doorbells, Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, for instance -- is at or near its lowest price of the year. In fact, many of the products are so popular that some shipping times are currently slipping to late December. Most of these prices will stretch through Monday, but it's not clear if or when we'll see them again after that. However, between now and the end of the year, we don't expect the prices to go any lower.

Deals available now

Amazon This combo deal regularly retails for $60, but it's now on sale for $29. Get the all-new Echo Dot along with a Sengled Smart Bulb and take the first steps in setting up your smart home. Since the Echo Dot is also on sale for $29, you'll be getting the Sengled Smart Bulb for free. Note this is the Sengled Smart Bulb that requires either Bluetooth control or the Sengled Zigbee hub. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Want an 8-inch screen instead of a 5-incher? This is the bigger, better Echo Show, with a screen that's much easier on the eyes. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Amazon This $50 deal delivers an Echo Show 5 smart display and a Blink Mini camera, a great combo for keeping an eye on other areas of your home. The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's compact 5.5-inch smart display. The Blink Mini is Blink's affordable 1080p HD indoor plug-in security camera. The combo deal is officially $125 and regularly priced at $110, so this is a pretty hefty savings if you're interested in smart security and Alexa. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Normally this Ring doorbell runs $230, and the Echo Show 5 smart display goes for $90. But starting Nov. 20, this bundle is just $150, making it an affordable way to jump-start a smart home. Read our Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon's Echo Flex is a clever little gadget, adding Alexa to a modular smart plug design. You can attach various augmentations to the plug, like an LED clock, a motion sensor or a night-light. To get this little device plus all of Alexa's smarts, for only $10, is a solid deal.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Ring offers live 1080p video, motion alerts and two-way voice communication and a feature called Pre-Roll (when someone or something trips the motion sensor, you can see what happened before that). This deal saves nearly 50% off the regular $250 retail price and throws in an Echo Show 5 ($90 list price) to boot. Note, the Ring Pro doesn't have a rechargeable battery. If you can't connect it to the existing doorbell wires at your front door, this isn't the video doorbell for you. Read our Ring Video Doorbell Pro review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If you want a display for video chatting, watching Netflix or just as a smart alarm clock, the Show 5 -- the smallest smart display from Amazon -- is a great little gadget. It dropped to $45 during Prime Day, and since that price is returning to Best Buy on Nov. 22, we expect it to return to Amazon this weekend, too. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Like the new, full-size Echo, the 2020 Dot boasts a striking new spherical aesthetic. It's a solid smart speaker and remains a great way to try out using a voice assistant and smart home tech. The new Echo Dot will be $29, saving you $21 off the regular retail price. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

Chris Monroe/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Amazon gave the Echo a total redesign in 2020. The smart speaker is now spherical, but that's not all. The newest Echo sounds great, includes a Zigbee receiver for smart home integration and looks good sitting on your countertop. This sale saves you $30 off the $100 regular retail price. Read our Amazon Echo (2020) review.

Ry Crist/CNET Mesh Wi-Fi routers are becoming more and more affordable. The new Eero 6 system three-pack adds full support for Wi-Fi 6. It's not the best or most powerful mesh system, but if you have your heart set on Amazon's latest Wi-Fi system, this sale saves $56 off the regular $279 price. Read our Eero 6 review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Fire HD 10 tablet delivers upgrades like USB-C charging and a faster processor for better performance. There's also a 2-megapixel front camera and 32GB of memory in the regularly priced $150 base model. The Fire HD 10 has the same better-than-1080p (1,900x1,200-pixel-resolution) display as the previous model and the same microSD expansion slot for additional storage up to 512GB. This sale is for nearly 50% off the regular price. Read more.

Amazon Need something a bit more kid-friendly? The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet offers a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display and 32GB of storage to hold their favorite shows and apps. It also includes one year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand and a two-year worry-free guarantee to replace it if disaster strikes. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET If the Fire HD 10 costs more than you want to spend on your toddler's tablet, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is also on sale beginning Nov. 20 for $40 off the regular $100 price. You'll still get the Amazon Kids Plus subscription, child-proof case and two-year guarantee. The Fire 7 Kids Edition has 16GB of internal storage and up to 7 hours of battery life, a microSD card for up to 512GB of expandable storage and a screen with a 1,024x600-pixel resolution. Read our Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable way to put Amazon's TV smarts in your home. There aren't TV controls with this model, but you will get full HD, Alexa voice remote "lite" capability and access to thousands of TV channels and subscription options. Regularly $30, this sale cuts a decent $12 off the price. Note there is also a sale beginning Nov. 20 on a Fire TV Stick Lite accessories bundle that includes the latest Fire TV Stick Lite, a remote case and a Mission Cable USB power cable. Regularly priced at $63, it will be on sale for $50. You can see that deal here. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Blink Blink Outdoor smart security cameras come in multiple kits, and this sale offers up to $130 on a set. The largest kit available (and the $130-off deal) is a five-camera option for $250. An add-on camera will set you back $60, a $30 discount. Blink Outdoor cameras are wireless battery-powered HD security cameras that run for up to two years on the included two AA batteries. You can get motion-detection alerts on your phone with the option to customize motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app, and these cameras work with Alexa for voice commands and smart home integration. Read our Blink Outdoor Security Camera review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET For just $2 more than the sale price on the new Fire TV Stick, you can upgrade to the 4K model to support even the swankiest streaming. You'll get all the goodies baked into the Fire TV Stick with the added bonus of better video quality. It's regularly $50, but this sale saves you $20. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The updated Kindle joins the Black Friday sale list with a $30 discount. Adjustable brightness and 8GB of storage should meet the basic needs of a typical digital reader. Upgrade your purchase with Kindle Unlimited and ad removal for an additional fee. Read our Amazon Kindle (2019) review.

At this price, the Echo Buds are considerably cheaper than Apple's stock AirPods, which aren't sweatproof and don't offer any kind of noise-canceling capabilities. You get both of those features here and more, including onboard Alexa. Read our Echo Buds review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Amazon Echo Auto is a clever little device that ports Alexa into your car, letting the voice assistant speak and play music through your stereo. At $30 off, it's a solid deal for anyone wanting to smarten up their non-voice-equipped car.

Amazon If you still pull in live TV over the air, you can record shows and watch them anytime with the Fire TV Recast DVR. This version has a 500GB hard drive (a full 1TB version is also available) with two tuners, so you can record two shows at once.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The older version of Amazon's entry-level smart speaker was selling for $19 during Prime Day. That deal is returning to Best Buy -- with a free smart bulb thrown in -- starting Nov. 22, so we assume it will be returning to Amazon too, stock permitting.

Ry Crist/CNET This might be the best deal in this roundup: $479 gets you this brand-new, CNET Editors' Choice Award-winning Wi-Fi 6 mesh router setup. The big brother to the Eero 6 listed below, the Pro version is great if you have internet service over 500Mbps and want to ensure that you get that speed for every device in your home. Read our Eero Pro 6 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Like the Echo Dot, the new Echo Dot with Clock is on sale. Save $21 on this Echo Dot model with an LED clock display for a great bedside alarm clock assistant. You'll get all the Alexa smarts you expect with the added bonus of a visual indicator of time and other info.