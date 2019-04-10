There's good news and bad news about the "all-new" Kindle, the next iteration of Amazon's entry-level e-reader. First, the good: It now has a self-illuminated screen and an upgraded design. The bad? It costs $90 (£70, $AU139), or $10 more than the previous model, the Kindle 2016.

I'll cut right to the chase: Unless you need a new e-reader right away, you'd do better waiting for the step-up model, the Kindle Paperwhite, to go on sale for $100 (from $130), as it periodically does. That said, this isn't a bad e-reader; it's actually quite good. It's just that the Paperwhite is even better. So until Amazon puts the new Kindle 2019 on sale, which it will inevitably do, a discounted Paperwhite is the way to go.

To help encourage people to upgrade their Kindles, Amazon is offering an Amazon.com gift card for trade-ins of old e-readers, plus a 25 percent discount on a new device, including this new Kindle. No cover is included, but Amazon sells covers for $30 and third-party covers, like this one from MoKo, can be had for almost a third of the price.

Available in black or white, the first thing I noticed about the new Kindle compared to its predecessor is that it looks and feels less cheap. Previous entry-level Kindles typically had a utilitarian vibe to them -- they weren't much more than a boxy frame around an electronic ink display. This new 10th-generation Kindle is still pretty basic looking but its edges have been rounded off and it's a bit more compact and subtly sleeker.

At 174 grams, it weighs slightly more than the previous model (161 grams), which is presumably due to the inclusion of the lighting system and some other small upgrades. Amazon says it's equipped with the "latest electronic ink technology for better contrast" and has been upgraded with capacitive touch "to prevent accidental swipes" on its 6-inch 167 ppi display. Like the previous model, this Kindle has Bluetooth connectivity for listening to audiobooks, too.

Amazon's step-up Paperwhite and Oasis e-readers still outshine this entry-level model, with sharper 300 ppi displays and waterproof bodies. And the base models of those e-readers include 8GB of storage while the new entry-level Kindle has 4GB (no step-up cellular version is available, this model is Wi-Fi only). That's plenty of space to store thousands of e-books, but audiobooks eat up your storage a lot faster due to their much larger file sizes.

I spent some time comparing this model to the Paperwhite and it's easy to see that the text and graphics (cover art on books) is noticeably sharper on the Paperwhite. The lighting on the Paperwhite is also a little brighter and whiter, which makes sense given that the Paperwhite has five LEDs compared to the Kindle's four.

Of course, if you didn't have the Paperwhite on hand for comparison purposes, you'd probably think the new entry-level Kindle is just fine -- and it is. It's also a nice upgrade over its predecessor, which was really hurt by not having a light. Amazon also says the contrast on this new model is better, and the text does appear to be slightly darker -- closer to black than a dark gray (I compared the two screens with the light off on the new model).