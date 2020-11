Deal Savings Price









































Savvy shoppers know that you can find the best deals on Amazon devices twice a year: first Prime Day, and again on Black Friday. That includes anything and everything under the Amazon umbrella -- Echo speakers, Kindle readers, Fire tablets, Ring security products, Eero networking gear and Fire TV streamers -- all of which are available at deep discounts during those events, even the new products that came out this year.

This Black Friday season is no exception, and as of Sunday, the online retailer has flipped the switch on most of its big discounts for the year. We've curated the best deals below. Among the ground rules to keep in mind:

These are the first significant discounts we've seen on the new 2020 Echo and Echo Dot speakers.

Deals that are already live on Amazon's site are at the top.

Amazon has flagged some products for its Cyber Monday sale, which we've added at the bottom.

Nearly all of these deals are also available at Best Buy, Target and other retailers.

Note that many of these are a return to price drops from October's Prime Day event.

It's not impossible for there to be additional bundle and add-on deals, but we don't expect these prices to go any lower between now and the end of the year.

Note that many of these are already backordered for weeks, and those ship times will likely get longer. However, Amazon devices rarely go "out of stock" -- the shipping dates will just keep getting pushed further back in most cases.

Don't see anything you want here? Don't worry -- more Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are coming.

Deals available now

Chris Monroe/CNET Like the new, full-size Echo, the 2020 Dot boasts a striking new spherical aesthetic. It's a solid smart speaker and remains a great entry point to voice assistance and the smart home. The new Echo Dot will be $29, saving you $20 off the regular retail price. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Like the Echo Dot, the new Echo Dot with Clock is on sale. Save $21 on this Echo Dot model with an LED clock display for a great bedside, alarm clock assistant. You'll get all the Alexa smarts you expect with the added bonus of a visual indicator for time and other info.

Amazon This combo deal regularly retails for $60, but it's now on sale for $29. Get the all-new Echo Dot along with a Sengled Smart Bulb and take the first steps in setting up your smart home. Since the Echo Dot is also on sale for $29, you'll be getting the Sengled Smart Bulb for free. Note this is the Sengled Smart Bulb that requires either Bluetooth control or the Sengled Zigbee hub. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

Chris Monroe/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Amazon gave the Echo a total redesign in 2020. It's now a spherical smart speaker, but that's not all. The newest Echo sounds great, includes a Zigbee receiver for smart home integration and looks good sitting on your countertop. This sale saves you $30 off the $100 regular retail price. Read our Amazon Echo (2020) review.

Ry Crist/CNET This might be the best deal on here. $479 gets you this brand new, CNET Editor's Choice-winning Wi-Fi 6 mesh router set-up. The big brother to the Eero 6 listed below, the Pro version is great if you have internet service over 500Mbps and want to ensure you get that speed everything in your home. Read the CNET Review of the Eero Pro 6 mesh router.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If you want a display for video chatting, watching Netflix or just for use as a smart alarm clock, the Show 5 -- the smallest smart display from Amazon -- is a great little gadget. It dropped to $45 during Prime Day, and since that price is returning to Best Buy on Nov. 22, we expect it to return to Amazon this weekend, too. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Want an 8-inch screen instead of 5-incher? This is the bigger, better Echo Show, with a screen that's much easier on the eyes. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The older version of Amazon's entry-level smart was selling for $19 during Prime Day. That deal is returning to Best Buy -- with a free smart bulb thrown in -- starting Nov. 22, so we assume it will be returning to Amazon, too -- stock permitting.

Amazon This $50 deal delivers an Echo Show 5 smart display and a Blink Mini camera, a great combo for keeping an eye on other areas of your home. The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's compact 5.5-inch smart display. The Blink Mini is Blink's affordable 1080p HD indoor, plug-in security camera. The combo deal is regularly priced at $110, so this is a pretty hefty savings if you're interested in smart security and Alexa. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Ry Crist/CNET Mesh Wi-Fi routers are becoming more and more affordable. The new Eero 6 system three-pack adds full support for Wi-Fi 6. It's not the best or most powerful mesh system, but if you have your heart set on Amazon's latest Wi-Fi system, this sale saves $56 off the regular $279 price. Read our Eero 6 review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Fire HD 10 tablet delivers upgrades like USB-C charging and a faster processor for better performance. There's also a 2-megapixel front camera and 32GB of memory in the regularly priced $150 base model. The Fire HD 10 has the same better-than-1080p (1,900x1,200) display of the previous model and the same microSD expansion slot for additional storage up to 512GB. This sale saves nearly 50% off the regular price. Read more.

Amazon Need something a bit more kid-friendly? The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet offers a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display and 32GB of storage to support all their favorite shows and apps. It also includes one year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription, a "Kid-Proof Case" with built-in stand, and two-year worry-free guarantee that replaces it if disaster strikes. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET If the Fire HD 10 is a bit pricey for your toddler's tablet, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is also on sale beginning Nov. 20 for $40 off the regular $100 price. You'll still get the Amazon Kids Plus subscription, child-proof case and two-year guarantee. The Fire 7 Kids Edition comes with 16GB of internal storage and up to seven hours of fun, a microSD card for up to 512GB of expandable storage and a screen with a 1,024x600-pixel resolution. Read our Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition review.

Blink Blink Outdoor smart security cameras come in multiple kits, and this sale offers up to $130 on a set. The largest kit available (and the $130 off deal) is a five-camera option for $250. An add-on camera will set you back $60, a $30 discount. Blink Outdoor cameras are wireless battery-powered HD security cameras that run for up to two years on the included two AA batteries. You can get motion-detection alerts on your phone with the option to customize motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app, and these cameras work with Alexa for voice commands and smart home integration. Read our Blink Outdoor Security Camera review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Ring offers live 1080p video, motion alerts and two-way voice communication and a feature called Pre-Roll (when someone or something trips the motion sensor, you can see what happened before that). This deal saves nearly 50% off the regular $250 retail price and throws in an Echo Show 5 ($90 list price) to boot. Note, the Ring Pro doesn't have a rechargeable battery. If you can't connect it to the existing doorbell wires at your front door, this isn't the video doorbell for you. Read our Ring Video Doorbell Pro review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Normally this Ring doorbell runs $230, and the Echo Show 5 smart display goes for $90. But starting Nov. 20, this bundle is just $150, making it an affordable way to jump-start a smart home. Don't want to wait? As with many other deals, Best Buy is matching this one. Read our Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable way to put Amazon's TV smarts in your home. There aren't TV controls with this model, but you will get full HD, Alexa voice remote lite capability and access to thousands of TV channels and subscription options. Regularly $30, this sale cuts a decent $12 off the price. Note there is also a sale beginning Nov. 20 for a Fire TV Stick Lite accessories bundle that includes the latest Fire TV Stick Lite, a remote case and Mission Cable USB power cable. Regularly priced at $63, it will be on sale for $50. You can see that deal here. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET For just $2 more than the sale price on the new Fire TV Stick, you can upgrade to the 4K model to support even the swankiest streaming. You'll get all the goodies baked into the Fire TV Stick with the added bonus of better video quality. Regularly $50, this sale saves $20. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Amazon If you still pull in live TV over the air, you can record shows and watch them any time with the Fire TV Recast DVR. This version has a 500GB hard drive (a full 1TB version is also available) with two tuners, so you can record two shows at once.

Sarah Tew/CNET The updated Kindle joins the Black Friday sale list with a $30 discount. Adjustable brightness and an 8GB storage meets the basic needs of any digital reader. Upgrade your purchase with Kindle Unlimited and ad removal for an additional fee. Read our Amazon Kindle (2019) review.

At this price, the Echo Buds are considerably cheaper than Apple's stock AirPods, which aren't sweatproof and don't offer any kind of noise-canceling capabilities. You get both of those features here and more, including onboard Alexa. Read our Echo Buds review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon's Echo Flex is a clever little gadget, adding Alexa to a modular smart plug design. The plug itself can attach various augmentations, like an LED clock, a motion sensor or a night light. To get this little device, plus all of Alexa's smarts, for only $10, is a solid deal.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Amazon Echo Auto is a clever little device that ports Alexa into your car, letting the voice assistant speak and play music through your stereo. At $30 off, it's a solid deal for anyone wanting to smarten up their non-voice-equipped car.