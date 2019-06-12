Bird scooters acquires Scoot with aims to grow bigger, faster together

Bird scooters has acquired smaller scooter and electric moped company Scoot. The two companies say together they'll be able to grow more quickly around the world.
"We are thrilled to welcome Scoot to the Bird ecosystem and look forward to working with the Scoot team as we further scale our complementary missions -- to replace car trips with micro-mobility options for all," Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird, said in a statement.
The two companies are quite different as far as it goes in the electric scooter world. Bird is known for entering new cities by surprise and putting its scooters on streets overnight. And Scoot has always worked with regulators first.
"With Bird, our mission remains the same, but the scale at which we will pursue it, and the vehicles we will offer will be so much better for our riders and the cities we serve," said Michael Keating, Scoot's founder and president.
Scoot will continue to operate as Scoot, but will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Bird.
This story is developing...
