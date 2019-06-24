Stephen Shankland/CNET

Bill Gates admitted his "greatest mistake ever" was failing to put Microsoft in Android's position as the world's biggest "non-Apple" mobile operating system. The Microsoft co-founder reflected the era when the market was shifting towards mobile in an interview at venture capital firm Village Global.

"In the software world, particularly for platforms, these are winner-take-all markets. So the greatest mistake ever is whatever mismanagement I engaged in that caused Microsoft not to be what Android is. That is, Android is the standard non-Apple phone platform. That was a natural thing for Microsoft to win," he said.

"It really is winner take all. If you're there with half as many apps or 90% as many apps, you're on your way to complete doom. There's room for exactly one non-Apple operating system and what's that worth? $400 billion that would be transferred from company G to company M."