Best streaming player deals still available on Fire TV, Chromecast and Roku

Deal Savings Price





















Show more (8 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Cyber Monday may have passed, but don't tell that to Amazon. The online retailer is still offering its lowest prices of the year on Fire TV devices, starting with the $18 Fire TV Stick Lite, our favorite budget streamer. Fans of other streamers can still find bargains too, including the excellent Chromecast with Google TV, which is still available with six months of Netflix's Standard plan for a $44 total savings. It's true that some Cyber Monday deals have expired, but most are active, at least for now.

We'd reach for a Roku or the new Chromecast before a Fire Stick but Amazon's streamers are excellent too, especially for Alexa fans -- and anybody who wants HBO Max, which is still absent from Roku. The great takeaway here is that all of these devices are still at or near all-time low prices and they're all a great way to upgrade older TVs to get the latest streaming services.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate.

Cyber Monday streamer deals still available now

Sarah Tew/CNET Normally $30, the new-for-2020 Fire Stick Lite will go back on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. This stick delivers 1080p streaming and an Alexa-powered voice remote, and just added the HBO Max app (Peacock is still MIA), and is CNET's top pick for budget streamers, period. Read our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's new Chromecast with Google TV has a lot to like, including a revamped interface, 4K HDR with Dolby Vision support, a real remote and excellent integration with Google Assistant. In a Google Store exclusive deal, the search giant is bundling its normally $50 streamer with six months of Netflix's Standard plan for $90. The deal is available to both new and existing Netflix subscribers. Read our Chromecast with Google TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's not a 2020 model like the two above but this is still the best deal. It's the only Fire stick with the ability to play back 4K HDR video, and at just $2 more than the standard, non-4K stick, it's worth the investment even if you don't have a 4K TV already. Read our Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Roku Roku's exclusive version of the Ultra for Walmart was previously available for $48, but $59 is still a very good value. While it's the 2019 version, it normally retails for $79 and is a capable Roku box that packs in 4K HDR support, an Ethernet jack and includes a remote with a headphone jack for private listening. While largely similar to the main Ultra, unfortunately, the Ultra LT drops the remote finder feature and programmable keys on the remote. Read our comparison of the Ultra LT and other Rokus.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa voice-controlled speaker, a Fire TV 4K video streamer and a universal remote control into one device. If you like using your voice to control the TV -- not to mention other devices in your Alexa-friendly household -- it may well be worth taking the plunge on this interesting all-in-one product, marked down from $120 to $80. Note that this is the newest (2019) version, which has added some nice improvements since we first evaluated it in 2018. Read more about the Fire TV Cube.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Recast is one of the easiest ways to record and stream over-the-air TV. It integrates seamlessly with a Fire TV Stick and at $100 off it's an incredible bargain. Read our Fire TV Recast review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The big thing missing from the Fire TV Stick Lite is a remote that controls your TV's power and volume. The 2020 Fire TV Stick has that remote, and for Amazon's Black Friday sale it will be marked down from $40 to $28. But unless you really want to save $2, you should get the Fire TV Stick 4K (below) instead, which adds support for 4K TV resolution to the mix. Read our Fire TV Stick 2020 review.

Expired or in-store-only deals

The deals below are mostly gone, but since they could come back at any time, we're keeping them here for now. Some models might not be available for delivery but could still be eligible for pickup at your local store.

Roku This is a bare-bones Roku that can handle all your streaming needs. It isn't as fast as the Streaming Stick Plus and doesn't include Roku's more useful enhanced remote (which has a microphone for voice control and doesn't require you to point it directly at the TV). It also lacks 4K support and new features like AirPlay. It is, however, just $17 and should be fine for basic streaming. The SE is pretty much identical to the $25 Roku Express, aside from the white color. Note that the $17 price is only available for local in-store pickup; if the SE isn't available at your local Walmart you may see a different price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last month we saw a lot of deals on the end-of-life Roku Ultra, but the 2020 model has barely been out and it's getting discounted already. From what we've seen it's a significant upgrade -- with Dolby Vision and better wireless performance -- and at $69 it's a pretty great deal. Read our Roku Ultra 2020 review.

Like the Roku Ultra, the Streambar came out about 10 seconds ago and it's also getting a healthy discount. For the same price as the Ultra on a normal day, the Streambar blends a capable 4K streamer with a dialogue-enhancing soundbar. It even tosses in Bluetooth for good measure. Read our Roku Streambar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is our favorite streamer, and at only 30 bucks it will be pretty untouchable in terms of value for money. The Stick offers hundreds of apps, the excellent Roku interface and a robust, voice-controlling remote, as well as 4K HDR and Apple AirPlay. At time of publication this price was still available at Amazon with a late December ship date (technically before Dec. 25, but just barely). Walmart and Best Buy are back to charging the normal $50 price. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Want a Chromecast but don't care for the new Google TV software or remote? Google's prior Chromecast is still $19 at Walmart. This is the OG Chromecast -- not the 4K capable Chromecast Ultra -- but if you don't mind running apps from your phone, tablet or computer this is a good, cheap pick. Oh, and $5 in Vudu credit is included, too. Read our Chromecast review.