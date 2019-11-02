CNET también está disponible en español.

Best prepaid phones of 2019

Hand-picked by CNET editors, these are the best prepaid phones right now.

From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are innovating faster than ever. While Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple's iPhones are many people's top choice, there are other phone-makers gunning for their place with fantastic handsets of their own. And all this competition benefits us users, who now have many excellent phones to choose from, at a wide range of prices and plans. 

This includes prepaid plans, where you pay for your data and calls upfront. Read on to see what the best prepaid phones are right now and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone. And for more information about prepaid carriers, read our comparison of best prepaid wireless plans: Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Boost and more.

Best midtier iPhone

Apple iPhone 11
Sarah Tew/CNET

Starting at $699, the iPhone 11 is the best midtier model Apple has ever made. Its cameras get an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. Video is fantastic, too. For more info, read: iPhone 11, Pro, Max: These are the cheapest carriers for Apple's pricey new phones. Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

$699 at Amazon
$699 at Apple
$700 at Best Buy

Most premium Android for your money

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Angela Lang/CNET

The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

$1,100 at Amazon
$1,100 at Walmart
$1,100 at Best Buy

Best Android value of 2019

OnePlus 7T
Angela Lang/CNET

Despite not having wireless charging or a headphone dongle in the box, the competitively priced OnePlus 7T is one of the first phones to come with Android 10. It also has three rear cameras that capture excellent photos, a lightning-quick processor and it has a smooth 90Hz display. It's available unlocked and on T-Mobile, but it also works on AT&T and Verizon's network. OnePlus' other phone of 2019, the 7 Pro, is available unlocked from OnePlus. Read our OnePlus 7T review.

$750 at Amazon
$599 at OnePlus

Little, mighty and worth every penny

Samsung Galaxy S10E
Angela Lang/CNET

As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

$750 at Amazon
$750 at Best Buy
$750 at Boost Mobile

Cheaper Pixel 3 with same great camera

Google Pixel 3A
Angela Lang/CNET

The Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that the phone recently earned a CNET Editors' Choice. Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

$399 at Amazon
$399 at Walmart
$400 at Best Buy

Best budget phone gets better

Motorola Moto G7
Angela Lang/CNET

The Moto G7 is one of the most affordable and reliable phones. Though its single speaker doesn't offer the greatest sound, and it takes mediocre low-light photos and video, the G7 has dual rear cameras, an enduring battery life and a sleek design. It also charges really quickly, which is useful when you need to juice up while on the go. Read our Motorola Moto G7 review.

$218 at Walmart
$186 at Amazon
$300 at Best Buy

