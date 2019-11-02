From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are innovating faster than ever. While Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple's iPhones are many people's top choice, there are other phone-makers gunning for their place with fantastic handsets of their own. And all this competition benefits us users, who now have many excellent phones to choose from, at a wide range of prices and plans.

This includes prepaid plans, where you pay for your data and calls upfront. Read on to see what the best prepaid phones are right now and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone. And for more information about prepaid carriers, read our comparison of best prepaid wireless plans: Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Boost and more.

Angela Lang/CNET The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Angela Lang/CNET Despite not having wireless charging or a headphone dongle in the box, the competitively priced OnePlus 7T is one of the first phones to come with Android 10. It also has three rear cameras that capture excellent photos, a lightning-quick processor and it has a smooth 90Hz display. It's available unlocked and on T-Mobile, but it also works on AT&T and Verizon's network. OnePlus' other phone of 2019, the 7 Pro, is available unlocked from OnePlus. Read our OnePlus 7T review.

Angela Lang/CNET As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that the phone recently earned a CNET Editors' Choice. Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Moto G7 is one of the most affordable and reliable phones. Though its single speaker doesn't offer the greatest sound, and it takes mediocre low-light photos and video, the G7 has dual rear cameras, an enduring battery life and a sleek design. It also charges really quickly, which is useful when you need to juice up while on the go. Read our Motorola Moto G7 review.