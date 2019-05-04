Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices

Once upon a time, it seemed like everybody was buying battery cases to get the extra juice they needed to their phone through the day. However, the big problem with a battery case is that it makes your phone bulky and heavy -- and some of them hurt wireless reception, too. With phones growing larger and larger, the battery case just doesn't always make as much sense as it once did. In my opinion, an external battery pack is the way to go.
To that end, I've rounded up the best compact batteries out, with an emphasis on Android devices. Although they cost more, I personally like batteries that have an integrated USB-C output built into them so I don't have to worry about carrying around a charging cable. (The models with built-in USB-C cables should also work for iPad Pro models.) But I've also included some budget picks for those who want to spend as little as possible. And, while we have a separate power bank round up for iPhones, anything here without an integrated USB-C cable will work perfectly well with an iPhone (and non-Pro iPad ($249 at Amazon) models), so long as you provide the Lightning cable.
Best battery pack with built-in USB-C cable
Mophie PowerStation Plus USB-CSarah Tew/CNET
Mophie's PowerStation Plus USB-C lists for $80 but can be had for around $45 online for the version that houses a 6,040mAh battery (pictured here). With the USB-out port, you can charge two devices simultaneously.
The slimmer 4,000mAh version costs $33.
Best battery packs with built-in Lightning cables and fold-out wall plugs
Ventev Powercell 6010+ USB-CSarah Tew/CNET
Like the PhoneSuit Journey, the $50 Ventev Powercell 6010+ has integrated folding prongs and both an integrated USB-C cable. It houses a 6,000mAh battery and there's also a standard USB port so you can charge other devices with an extra cable.
MyCharge HubPlus-CSarah Tew/CNET
MyCharge's HubPlus-C ($80) has an integrated foldable wall plug, USB-C cable and USB-out port. It's a little bulky but with a 6,700mAH battery, it can charge most phones twice (and some 3 times). It also has 18W of output power and Qulacomm's Quick Charge 3.0 feature, which allows for faster charging of devices with USB-C.
Best high-capacity power banks with PD Quick Charge feature
Anker PowerCore 10,000 PDAmazon
The Anker PowerCore 10,000 PD retails for about $45. While it's thicker than some of the chargers in this roundup, it is one of smaller 10,000mAh portable chargers and has an 18W USB-C PD port that provides fast charging. The required cable for fast charging (USB-C to USB-C) is included.
Mophie Powerstation PDSarah Tew/CNET
Mophie's Powerstation PD is available in 6,000mAh ($60) and 10,050 ($80) versions. The 6,000mAh model (pictured here) delivers 18W of power from its USB-C port for quick charging purposes. You can also charge a second device from the USB-A port.
Aukey Power Bank PD 10KAmazon
With a price tag of around $30, the Aukey Power Bank PD 10,000mAh is one of the most affordable high-capacity power banks that are relatively slim and offer 18W fast-charging from their USB-C PD port.
Best affordable slim power banks (without integrated cables)
Anker PowerCore Slim 5000
The Anker PowerCore Slim 5000 ($30) houses a 5,000mAh battery and, as its name implies, is quite slim. While it's been around for a few years, it will work with all the latest iPhones (and Android models), but you have to bring your own cable to the charging party.
MyCharge Go seriesSarah Tew/CNET
MyCharge GoExtra is a simple (pictured in the center), slim battery with an integrated fabric loop. The 4,400mAh version costs $25 while the step-up Go Big (6,000mAh) costs $5 more and has two USB-out ports instead of one. Additionally, there's a 2,600mAh Go Mini for $20, and the smallest of the bunch, the Go Style, which you can stick on a keychain (although it's a little big for that), can be had for $10.
Mophie Powerstation MiniSarah Tew/CNET
The Mophie Powerstation Mini is a very slim -- and slick-looking -- charging brick that houses a 3,000mAh battery. No cable is included, but you can get these in a two-pack on Amazon for $30 (only the blue version is available at that price, but it does come in other color options).
Best battery packs with fold-out wall plug (no cable)
Anker PowerCore Fusion Portable ChargerAnker
This Anker model is basically an oversized wall charger with a built-in 5,000mAh battery. It's got two standard USB ports for juicing up your phone and a secondary gadget (or two phones) simultaneously, and a little LED indicator on the side lets you check the charge level at the press of a button. It's available in white, black or lipstick red for $26 to $30.
MyCharge Home & Go Portable Charger 4,000mAhSarah Tew/CNET
The MyCharge Home & Go Portable Charger has built-in foldable prongs so you can plug it right into a wall outlet for charging. The smaller and slimmer 4,000mAh version costs around $30 and has a single USB-out (no USB-C cable included), while the 8,000mAh version costs $40 and has dual USB-out ports for charging two devices simultaneously.
Best portable wireless Qi chargers
MyCharge Unplugged 3K or 5KAmazon
MyCharge's Unplugged series comes in 3K (3,000mAh), 5K (5,000mAh), 8K (8,000mAh) and 10K (10,000mAh) models, all of which are portable battery packs with wireless charging capabilities. Additionally, they have a USB-out port or ports for wired charging with a cable (you can charge two devices simultaneously). It's like having a wireless charging pad without the cord.
They start at $30 for the 3K version, which is obviously the slimmest of the bunch. While the 5K is a little thicker, it doesn't cost much more and probably delivers more performance for your money.
Moshi Porto Q 5KSarah Tew/CNET
Moshi's Porto Q 5K (5,000mAh) isn't cheap at around $85, but like the MyCharge Unplugged, it's a portable battery that doubles as a wireless charging pad. It's swankier and more stylish than the MyCharge Unplugged and charges via USB-C instead of Micro-USB. There's a USB-out port for wired charging, and you can charge two devices simultaneously.
Bonus pick: Power bank with built-in speaker
Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2Sarah Tew/CNET
If you're looking for a portable battery that can also play music, the Esquire Mini 2 ($130) is a slick Bluetooth travel speaker that has a USB-out port for charging devices (no Lightning cable included). It sounds surprisingly good for its slim size.
Battery packs compared
We used all of the models above in anecdotal testing during recent weeks and months. The ones highlighted above are ones we recommend over the dozens if not hundreds of others currently on sale at Amazon and elsewhere, which is why we zeroed in on a handful of favorite brands: Mophie, MyCharge and Anker, with some notable one-offs from Aukey, Ventev, Moshi and Harman Kardon thrown in for good measure.
What to look for
Here's a few things to keep in mind when shopping for battery packs:
- A higher power rating (mAh, short for millamp hours) means more charges -- but also a heavier weight.
- For the latest Android phones you should buy a battery with at least a 3,000mAh capacity, which should give you at least one full charge. With the exception of the Harman Kardon, all of the models featured above hit that mark.
- Multiple USB-out ports will allow you to charge more than one phone -- or one device -- at a time.
- These products all use lithium-ion (li-ion) rechargeable batteries, and should thus always be stored in carry-on luggage when flying. Airlines and regulatory agencies are increasingly banning li-ion batteries in checked baggage.
- A few of the battery packs above are USB-PD (power delivery) models, which provide faster charging of phones and other USB-C products that support fast charging. These PD chargers will charge larger USB-C devices (laptops, Nintendo Switch ($285 at Amazon) and the like), as well as USB-C enabled iPad Pros, but sometimes at slower rates than larger-wattage wall chargers.
