Best Galaxy S10 wallpapers for the hole-punch camera: Star Wars, Big Hero 6 and more

The Galaxy S10 is sweeping the web with its new hole-punch camera feature.
The phone's Infinity-O display has a cutout for the front-facing camera in the top-right corner, as opposed to a notch. The default wallpapers Samsung includes on its latest phones all attempt to hide the cutout by darkening the top corner. But some users have embraced it as a prop for their impressive wallpaper creations.
The larger version of the phone, the Galaxy S10 Plus, has two cameras on screen. Using those as eyes, users bring us Bender from Futurama or Baymax from Big Hero 6. Star Wars wallpapers are perhaps the cream of the crop, many of which include Darth Vader, where the S10 camera becomes a dark void in his left eye.
Are the new wallpapers reason alone to buy the Galaxy S10? Decide for yourself. Here are some of our favorite Galaxy S10 hole-punch wallpapers.
1. Darth Vader (download wallpaper)
2. R2D2 (download wallpaper)
3. Star Wars BB8 droid (download wallpaper)
4. The Death Star from Star Wars (download wallpaper)
5. Big Hero 6 (download wallpaper)
6. Bender from Futurama (download wallpaper)
7. Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. (download wallpaper)
8. Minion (download wallpaper)
9. Wall-E (download wallpaper)
10. Iron Man (download wallpaper)
11. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (download wallpaper)
12. Thor eye patch (download wallpaper)
13. Simpsons' donut (download wallpaper)
14. Air Jordan (download wallpaper)
15. Mars Rover (download wallpaper)
How to load wallpaper on Samsung Galaxy S10
To change your wallpaper on the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus, follow these steps:
Open the web link to the wallpaper
Tap and hold down on the image until a menu pops up
Tap "Download image"
Click the home button
Tap and hold down until the home screen menu pops up
Tap Wallpapers
Tap Gallery
Tap the image you just downloaded
Tap "Home and lock screens"
Tap "Set as wallpaper"
Tap the home button and take a look at your new wallpaper
