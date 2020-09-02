Best gadgets of IFA 2020

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

The coronavirus pandemic might mean that the IFA 2020 tech show, usually held in Berlin every year, is mostly being held as a series of online events, but that doesn't mean there aren't as many neat new gadgets being launched. I've swapped a German beer for a strong coffee and a creaky press conference bench for my lumbar-supporting office chair to bring you the hottest products of the show.

I'll be updating this article throughout the week, swapping in any new launch that deserves recognition for being particularly cool. Make sure to bookmark this page and come back to see what's new.

First shown off a couple of weeks ago, and demonstrated more fully at Samsung's online event this week, the Z Fold 2 is the second generation of the company's flagship folding smartphone. With a bigger exterior display and a less intrusive notch for the interior camera, this model addresses various issues we had with the first-gen Fold.

It doesn't come cheap, with a $2,000 price tag, but it's packed with top-end tech, including 5G connectivity and multiple cameras.

Now that movie theaters are a masks-on affair, those of you looking to bring the cinema experience to your living room will want to pay attention to this. Samsung's new projector, called The Premiere, is the first HDR10 Plus-certified projector, which the company says means it's extremely bright and vivid. Together with its 4K resolution and up to 130-inch size, it should be able to provide an extremely immersive experience for your movies. It's a short-throw projector too, meaning it can sit right up against the wall it's projecting onto, rather than having to put it on a stand on the other side of the room.

JBL's previous waterproof Clip speakers are friends to anyone who loves to sing along to their favorite tunes in the shower. The new model has an updated design and a battery life of up to 10 hours. There's still a built-in carabiner clip, which makes it super easy to hang from your soap dish while you're belting out the chorus to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off.

Nvidia's latest graphics card series promises increased performance for 8K, 60 frames-per-second gaming, as well as improved ray tracing capabilities for realistic lighting and shadows. Fortnite has already shown off a demo that takes advantage of the new tech, as has upcoming RPG Cyberpunk. Plus the $499 RTX 3070 sounds like a real steal.

This two-in-one, laptop-tablet hybrid sits at the top of Lenovo's Yoga range, sporting a soft-touch leather-clad lid, updated keyboard and a massive touchpad that's seamlessly embedded into the glass palm rest. Other upgrades over previous versions include the latest Intel chips, improved audio from the soundbar in the hinge and improvements to its included stylus.

It'll be available in 14- and 15.6-inch varieties, the latter of which can be specced up with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 HK-series processor and discrete Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, plus up to 16GB of memory and 2TB SSD storage.

Want to see just how browned those cookies are getting? With LG's new oven, you simply knock on the glass door to see inside. The gas or electric range ovens also have air fry modes to crisp up your chicken real nice.

Setting up home security cameras can be a real chore when it comes to trailing power cables everywhere. Not so with the new Blink cameras by Amazon, which have optional battery packs that claim up to four years of battery life. The cameras are available in indoor and weatherproof outdoor versions, and have a $3-a-month subscription for cloud storage of your recorded footage.

