Best Buy Memorial Day 2021 sale: Deep discounts on TVs, air fryers, gaming and more

Best Buy's Memorial Day weekend sale runs through today, and offers big savings on appliances, electronics, computer gear and more.

Now's the time to score a deep discount on a new TV or a major appliance -- we've done the heavy lifting of scouring all the deals for you. Below, check out what we consider to be the best offers of Best Buy's Memorial Day sales event. As a reminder, prices and inventory are always "while supplies last," but when we spot out-of-stock items, we'll try to swap them with other great deals.

Samsung This 82-inch 7 Series Samsung is a smart LED 4K HDR TV that supports Apple AirPlay, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Tizen-powered smart TV feature lets you instantly connect to a variety of free channels from Samsung and your favorite streaming apps. Samsung's Auto Game Mode lets you enjoy your favorite games with minimal input lag and image jitter. It is currently $500 off during Memorial Day weekend.

Best Buy Air fryers are still one of our favorite kitchen aids in 2021 to quickly heat up frozen snacks and prepare anything from pizza or whole chicken to an entire cake. This sleek analog 5-quart Insignia might only be able to handle a few cupcakes but can be just as handy reheating leftovers. It is marked down to $54 this weekend. You can also snag the digital version for $70.

Razer Normally $90, this wired optical mouse from Razer comes with nine programmable buttons and customizable LED lighting zones and is now $40 off. The Mamba Elite's 16,000 DPI offers the ultimate precision with no input lag, and the onboard memory can save your settings in case you need to take it on the road.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Turn your old car into a smart car with Alexa voice control. I bought one of these and it has been one of my favorite third-party accessories. Not only can I control Spotify just by speaking, but I can also get weather and driving directions without ever taking my hands off the wheel. All you need is a smartphone and an auxiliary input and you're good to go. Read CNET's review of the Amazon Echo Auto.