The Bose are back. Wait... the Bose is back? Oh, grammar, you big troublemaker. Let's just go with this: The Bose deal is back, and it's better than ever.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones for $249.99 shipped. To get the deal, you'll need a MassGenie account. Then just click the orange Power Deal button (which should automatically apply the coupon code, which is BOSEQCNCH2).

That's for the silver model -- the black one is available for the same price with the same code. I'm not sure how much inventory is available for either color or how long MassGenie will run the offer this time.

What's the big deal about these Boses? For that I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's QuietComfort 35 review. Spoiler alert: He loved them. (Er... he loved it? Dangit.) Great sound, great comfort, great features and superb active noise-canceling.

Of course, don't forget the all-new Bose 700, which Carnoy found to sound a touch better than the QC35. That model ships at the end of June, but will run you a hefty $400. My take: You'll be just as happy with the QC35 -- and definitely happier with the price.

Originally published on Dec. 18, 2018.

Update, June 12, 2019: Republished with new availability and pricing.

