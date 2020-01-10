Beauty tech at CES 2020 is a luxury for the rich, out of reach for most people

Corinne Reichert/CNET

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies at CES 2020, the answer to getting noticed isn't always foldable screens. Sometimes, it's something so benign that you use it daily and didn't even know you needed it upgraded. It can also be stuff you definitely don't need upgraded.

Cue the entry of beauty tech. Some of these ideas have been showcased for years, but as their development slowly leads to launch, some concepts are finally going on sale. For a hefty price tag.

Given the high costs, I checked out a variety on display at CES 2020 to see if I would ever actually use them. Skincare, makeup and outfit planning are all part of my daily routine, so what can technology really add to this?

Opte: Smart makeup printer

One of the first things I looked at was Opte's makeup technology. It's kind of like a smart concealer, in that it covers up little marks like freckles, sunspots and age spots. But the company is pushing it as a replacement for foundation, pointing out that instead of putting a whole layer of makeup on your face, you could even out your skin tone by choosing which specific parts to conceal.

Opte's mini inkjet printer spits out tiny dots of liquid after scanning your skin with a digital camera, camouflaging marks by tricking your eye and making them look the same tone as the rest of your complexion.

My takeaway is that at $599, plus $100 every time you need a refill -- which they say you'll need every two to three months -- it's a steep ask. I can't see how it's possibly that valuable for my makeup routine, given the foundation I use retails for $35 and lasts longer than that. At this point, I want to use it just to see how the fascinating technology works: Opte says 70,000 lines of coding is used in the devices to analyze the size, shape and color of your spots, and direct the 120 thermal inkjet nozzles to print what it calls "optimizing serum" for you.

For me, it would be a whole lot more useful if it could target pimples and dark eye circles, but it can't conceal anything that's either raised on the skin or a larger surface area than a small dot.

Perso: AI-driven personalized moisturizer

Sarah Mitroff/CNET

With makeup getting smarter, lotion is close behind. L'Oréal is working on a product called Perso, which uses artificial intelligence to create a moisturizer, serum and under-eye cream that's personalized for every customer. And because it's AI, L'Oréal says it'll improve constantly.

Perso creates skincare formulas by taking into account your environment, skin type and personal preferences. It looks at whether you've got dark spots, wrinkles, visible pores, rough skin, pigmentation and dullness. Travel a lot for work? It'll look at your new surroundings using geo-location data. If you happen to be, say, in the desert of Las Vegas for CES, it knows a little more moisturization is required. Perso considers a location's air quality, pollution, pollen, allergens, humidity and temperature.

It then dispenses your personalized lotion in "a perfectly portioned, single dose." It even adjusts the formula for whether it's night or day.

L'Oréal says Perso will also create custom lipstick and foundation formulas. Using color-matching technology, you'll be able to formulate a lipstick on the spot that matches your outfit.

I would without a doubt absolutely use every single function described. A personalized moisturizer with that many variables is enough of a differentiator from lotions on the market now, especially as I travel so much for work. It also feels like something that could be expanded in future into dozens of products I use on the daily, like SPF, and exfoliating and cleansing.

This is all dependent on price, of course, which we don't yet know -- it will likely launch in 2021.

Mira: Facial technology

Corinne Reichert/CNET

The next beauty routine getting the tech treatment is the facial. La Luer's Mira product is designed to provide you an entire treatment with one small, round tool. They gave me a five-minute facial on my hand, using aloe vera gel as the ultrasound lubrication as they showcased its four modes called detox, tone, lift and infuse.

Like other smart facial products on the market, Mira uses blue, red and green LED lights, ultrasound, sonic pulses, radio frequency, electric impulses and ion infusion to stimulate "your skin's natural ability to regenerate," according to La Luer.

Corinne Reichert/CNET

One of my hands was definitely smoother and almost juicier than the other afterwards, and they also showed me a before and after photo of another woman's face -- a Sephora exec, they said -- whose wrinkles noticeably decreased in appearance.

As someone who doesn't spend money on facials, I wouldn't personally use it. But for people who get them regularly, it's surprisingly a lot of bang for buck: it retails at $530, plus $32 for a jar of the aloe vera gel that works as the ultrasound lubrication, while an average facial can cost around $80. If you use it once a day, three to five times a week -- as they suggest -- you'd almost make that cost back within the first week.

Mira is already sold in high-end department stores in the US, London and Paris. It's also exclusively online from Urban Outfitters, and they're looking to get it into Sephora stores nationwide.

Project NeSSA: Smart mirrors to judge your outfit

Even less useful are the smart mirrors on display at CES 2020. One of them gives horrifyingly detailed descriptions on what you need to do to fix your skin, while another analyzes your outfit and warns you if you've worn it before.

A spokesperson for Shiftall, which makes Project NeSSA, confidently told me no one wants to repeat outfits. What if you're meeting a friend for dinner three weeks after last seeing them, and you can't remember what you wore? The mirror integrates a calendar and a camera. A light at the top will flash red if you're wearing the same outfit you wore last time you met with that friend. If it flashes green, you're good to go.

Corinne Reichert/CNET

It's not dissimilar to Cher's smart closet in Clueless (although it doesn't tell you if something matches), but it's far less charming. Maybe it's because the tech is now in the real world and not a punchline from a '90s cult comedy, but it's not funny anymore to think of the elite class who have so many clothes in their wardrobe that they can wear different combinations every time. Or about people who are so self-obsessed that the thought of repeating outfits horrifies them enough to buy a piece of expensive technology that will take up an entire corner of a room to avoid the problem.

Would I ever use it? No. I love putting together outfits, but if the day ever comes that I'm concerned someone has seen me wear the same ensemble twice, I can always check back in my camera roll for the photos from that day.

