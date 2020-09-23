The Beats Solo Pro is $100 off

I gave Beats' Solo Pro on-ear noise-canceling headphones high marks but thought they were a little too pricey at $300 and was disappointed that they didn't come with a cable for wired listening for that price. Well, now they're down to $200 in certain colors (red, blue and sky blue), which is about the lowest price we've seen for them.

Could this have something to do with indications that Apple will soon release its full-size noise-canceling headphones, rumored to be called the AirPods Studio? Probably. But regardless, the Beats Solo Pro was due for a price drop, especially as we head into the holiday buying season.

These noise-canceling headphones are equipped with six microphones, two of which are beamforming mics that are designed to home in on your voice when making calls or talking to your voice assistant (Apple's H1 chip is onboard for always-on Siri). The sound is smooth and well-balanced with punchy bass that doesn't make music sound boomy. Quite comfortable for an on-ear model, the more compact design travels better than many full-size noise-canceling headphones.

