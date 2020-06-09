Beats Powerbeats Pro now available in four new striking color options

David Carnoy/CNET

Part of the appeal of Beats' Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds is that unlike Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro, they're available in more than a single color option. While Beats, which is owned by Apple, had a pretty good selection of colors when it released the Powerbeats Pro ($250) last year, you now have four more to choose from: Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red and Glacier Blue.

I personally like the lime yellow, but I'm sure others might gravitate toward the orangey red or baby blue. And perhaps pink is your thing.

Nothing's changed on the inside and Beats hasn't taken my advice to include extra large ear tips. If you can get a tight seal, however, they're still one of the better sporty set of true wireless earbuds on the market, albeit slightly expensive at $250 (they were on sale last year for $200 during the holidays).

Will Apple ever add a little color to its AirPods? Probably not, although every year there seem to be some rumors that it will.

