CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Twitch streamers see copyright takedown request influx Microsoft Teams backgrounds Bezos blasts racist email about BLM banner Xbox Series X Help Black Lives Matter protesters remotely SpongeBob SquarePants
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Beats Powerbeats Pro now available in four new striking color options

The AirPods only come in white. But Apple-owned Beats continues to add new colors to its Powerbeats Pro earbuds.

Listen
- 01:16
beats-powerbeats-pro-yellow

The new Spring Yellow color.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Part of the appeal of Beats' Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds is that unlike Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro, they're available in more than a single color option. While Beats, which is owned by Apple, had a pretty good selection of colors when it released the Powerbeats Pro ($250) last year, you now have four more to choose from: Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red and Glacier Blue.

I personally like the lime yellow, but I'm sure others might gravitate toward the orangey red or baby blue. And perhaps pink is your thing.

Beats Powerbeats Pro
$250 at Apple.com

Read more: Best true wireless earbuds of 2020

Nothing's changed on the inside and Beats hasn't taken my advice to include extra large ear tips. If you can get a tight seal, however, they're still one of the better sporty set of true wireless earbuds on the market, albeit slightly expensive at $250 (they were on sale last year for $200 during the holidays). 

Will Apple ever add a little color to its AirPods? Probably not, although every year there seem to be some rumors that it will. 

Read more: Best on-ear headphones for 2020: Bose, Beats and more

beats-powerbeats-pro-yellow-and-red

The red has a bit of orange in it.

 David Carnoy/CNET
Now playing: Watch this: Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound...
3:26