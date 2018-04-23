Beats headphone deal: $110 off Studio3 Wireless at Best Buy and Amazon

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

The market for premium wireless noise-canceling headphones is very competitive these days, with several top models to choose from at the $350 price point, including the highly rated Bose QuietComfort 35 II and Sony WH-1000XM2. Beats' Studio3 Wireless also lists for $350, but I'm seeing it at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for $250 in some colors. In fact, the blue model on Amazon and Best Buy is currently $240.

See the Beats Studio3 Wireless at Amazon

See the Beats Studio3 Wireless at Best Buy

See the Beats Studio3 Wireless at Walmart

That's still a lot to pay for a pair of headphones, but I'm pointing this out as a deal because the Studio3 Wireless model is a little underrated. As I said in my review, it not only sounds a little better than its predecessor but its noise canceling is much improved. They're very good wireless headphones.

Price being equal, I'd give a slight nod to the Bose and Sony (I don't like that the Beats model doesn't fold flat), but at these discounted prices the Studio3 Wireless is certainly worth considering if you're in the market for this type of headphone. You can read CNET's full review of the Beats Studio3 Wireless here.