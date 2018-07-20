Suaoki

Got power? Got enough power? Whether you're headed out camping or just want to be prepared for the next big storm, consider something a little more substantial than your average phone charger.

Like this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Suaoki Portable Power Station with dual 110V AC outlets for $105 with promo code RNEKVSLY. It normally runs $140.

This little generator requires no gas, but can still run two small appliances. It also has four USB ports (one of them QC 3.0-compatible) and four DC outputs, the latter good for powering things that would normally run on a car's cigarette lighter. (There's an adapter included.)

Around 150 buyers rated this 4.1 stars out of 5, and those reviews are legit, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta. Also of note: It has an 18-month warranty.

