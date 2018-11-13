Suaoki

Winter is coming -- uh, check that; I just looked outside and there's snow on the ground, so winter is here. And that means occasional power outages.

A mobile charger (like the one in today's bonus deal) can keep your phone charged, but it probably makes sense to keep something a little more substantial on hand.

Like this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Suaoki Portable 150W Power Station with dual 110V AC outlets for $99.53 with promo code 7VH5OYT6. It previously sold for $140, currently runs $126 and was $106 the last time I mentioned it.

Just to be clear, this is not a generator, Suaoki's product description notwithstanding. It's a lunchbox-style battery capable of running, among other things, two small appliances. To that end, you'll find a three-prong AC outlet and, below that, a two-pronger. You could power, say, a laptop, a fan, even a CPAP machine.

It also has four USB ports (one of them QuickCharge 3.0-compatible for phones that support that fast-charge option) and four DC outputs, the latter good for powering things that would normally run on a car's cigarette lighter. (There's an adapter included.) On top of all that: a dual-LED flashlight.

Also of note: Suaoki backs this with an 18-month warranty.

Nearly 300 buyers rated it 4.2 stars out of 5, and those reviews pass muster, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

There are lots of products like this on Amazon, some of them capable of storing or producing more power. But most of them cost more as well. If you want a versatile backup battery for under $100, this is worth a look.

Ruipu

Bonus deal: Let's get small(er). The Achilles' Heel of any mobile charger is the need to keep that charger charged -- not always easy when you're camping, boating or otherwise disconnected from electricity.

Solution: a mobile charger that can recharge itself. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Ruipu Solar Power Bank 24,000 mAh is just $18.59 with promo code CDQIMSLF. It normally sells for $30 and has never dipped below $24.

Just leave this power bank out in the sun and it should stay fully charged (though it's not specified anywhere how long it actually takes to charge via solar). It provides three USB outputs -- a 1-amp and two 2-amps -- as well as a dual-LED flashlight, handy for navigating campsites.

The user reviews for this are mostly positive, and both Fakespot and ReviewMeta give the thumbs-up to most of them. I particularly like the 24-month warranty. If you spend a lot of time in the outdoors, this might be the mobile charger you want to pack along.

Disney/Pixar

Bonus deal No. 2: Pixar's Incredibles 2 is now available to rent -- and for a limited time, you can rent it for half price: Amazon Video is offering Incredibles 2 HD for $2.99. Regular price (and rental price elsewhere): $5.99.

I have to say, I was kind of disappointed by the long-awaited sequel. I loved the first one (and still do), but found this one lacking in both humor and plot. Of course, for a mere three bucks, it's worth judging for yourself.

Bonus deal No. 3: Speaking of movies, Vudu's Mix and Match sale will bag you three 4K Ultra HD titles for $15.

It's hard to pick just three, but I'll go out on a limb and recommend these: action classic Terminator 2: Judgement Day; twisty horror-comedy The Cabin in the Woods (and this from a guy who does not like horror films); and the underrated, brain-bending Source Code.

Read more: CNET's complete guide to Black Friday 2018

Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide 2018

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!