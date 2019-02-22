Suaoki

In case you haven't noticed, winter is here (and not just on Game of Thrones). That means occasional power outages.

A mobile charger can keep your phone alive and well, but it probably makes sense to keep something a little more substantial on hand.

Like this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Suaoki Portable 150W Power Station with dual 110V AC outlets for $84.49. That's after clicking the on-page $10-off coupon and applying promo code 25WBN7M6 at checkout. It normally runs $126 and was $99.53 the last time I mentioned it.

Just to be clear, this is not a generator, Suaoki's product description notwithstanding. It's a lunchbox-style battery capable of running, among other things, two small appliances. To that end, you'll find a three-prong AC outlet and, below that, a two-pronger. You could use it to power, say, a laptop, a fan or even a CPAP machine.

It also has four USB ports (one of them QuickCharge 3.0-compatible for phones that support that fast-charge option) and four DC outputs, the latter of which is good for powering things that would normally run on a car's cigarette lighter. (There's an adapter included.) On top of all that you get a dual-LED flashlight.

Also of note: Suaoki backs this with an 18-month warranty.

Over 350 buyers rated it 4.2 stars out of 5, and those reviews pass muster, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

There are lots of products like this on Amazon, some of them capable of storing or producing more power. But most of them cost more as well. If you want a versatile backup battery for well under $100, this is worth a look.

Originally published on Nov. 13, 2018.

Updated, Feb. 22: Added new pricing information.

