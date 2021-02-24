Australia passes law forcing Google and Facebook to pay news publications

Bloomberg/Getty

Australia passed on Wednesday a new media law that had generated noisy pushback from internet giants Google and Facebook, which didn't want to pay publishers for their news articles and videos.

After a last-minute round of senate amendments were added to the bill on Tuesday, the bill was sent back and quickly passed to the lower house on Wednesday. Under the new law, the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, Google and Facebook are required to negotiate licensing agreements with publishers for the news articles that appear on Google search and Facebook's feed.

The routine vote on the Code belies a half year of conflict between Australia and the internet titans. At one point, Google threatened to pull its search product out of the country, only to meekly cut deals with Australia's biggest publishers for an estimated total of well over AU$60 million ($47 million). Similarly Facebook took the unprecedented step of cutting off its News feed in Australia for five days before restoring it after the government offered concessions to the Code.

"This legislation will help level the playing field and see Australian news media businesses paid for generating original content," said Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, a key figure in negotiating with Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, the heads of Facebook and Google respectively.

The Australian law will almost assuredly inspire similar legislation around the world as governments reckon with rapidly changing media environments. Already Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he intends to "ensure the revenues of web giants are shared more fairly with creators and media." Ministers in the UK and EU have cited Australia's example as inspiration for potential future legislation. France already has already implemented an EU copyright law with aims similar to the Code.

Facebook and Google were contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.

Under the media code, Facebook and Google will have 90 days to reach compensation agreements with news publishers. If they fail to do so, an arbitrator will hand down a binding decision. Last-minute amendments to the law, however, mean both Facebook and Google can escape being subject to its provisions. Facebook also retains the ability to pull news from its Australian platform -- again -- if it deems terms unfavorable.

Public negotiations

After threatening to pull search out of Australia if it's forced to pay publishers per-link-click, Google last week began signing commercial agreements with the Code's biggest supporters. A deal with Nine Entertainment, which owns a TV network, radio stations and several print publications, is reported to be worth over AU$30 million a year. This was followed with global agreement with News Corp., which will see stories from The Wall Street Journal, The Times and The Australian appear on Google's News app. Nine and News Corp., as well as The Guardian, were the biggest media companies to lobby for the Code.

The row over the Code reached its zenith on Feb. 17, when Facebook unilaterally prevented Australian publishers from sharing their work and stopped displaying news to Australian users. About 39% of Australians use Facebook news, according to a 2020 digital news report from the University of Canberra's News and Media Research Centre, roughly on par with the global average of 42%.

Morris Short, a 59-year-old Australian real estate agent, said scrolling through his Facebook News Feed was part of his morning routine while sipping coffee. After Facebook restricted access to news, Short curtailed his use of the social network, visiting Apple News and news.com.au to keep up with events.

He also had difficulty managing the Facebook page for Re/Max Xtra, the real estate company he owns. Sometimes he's able to post on the page, other times he can't.

"It was a fairly blunt instrument," Short said. "I think there was a lot of collateral damage."

Some of that damage included the Facebook Pages for government agencies, nonprofits and other organizations. When Facebook blocked news from its Australian platform, pages for official agencies like Queensland Health and the Bureau of Meteorolgy also went blank. Most prominent pages have been restored, but smaller ones like Short's are often still afected.