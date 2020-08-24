Audible's cheaper subscription plan launches this month

Audible

Audible, the Amazon-owned online audiobook and podcast platform, gave users on a budget a bit more wiggle room with its newest subscription tier: Audible Plus. The new $7.95 a month plan will include access to more than 11,000 titles, including Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts.

Audible's existing entry-level subscription plan will also get a new name, Audible Premium Plus. Its $14.95 a month price will stay the same. Premium Plus members will get one credit per month to use to download any one piece of content outside the Plus catalog. (You won't get that credit on the new Audible Plus plan.)

Audible Plus is rolling out this week for existing Audible members. New customers who want to preview the new tier as a standalone plan can start signing up on Aug. 27. Like Audible's other subscriptions, you'll be able to listen to Audible Plus in the app, either instantly or downloaded for offline listening. Audible Plus will also work with Alexa devices and Amazon Fire tablets.

During the coronavirus pandemic, offering a cheaper subscription might help people be able to keep a means to relax and pass the time without putting too much strain on the budget.

Audible didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.