Canopy -- a privacy-focused recommendations startup built by people who've worked at Spotify, Instagram, Google and The New York Times -- has been acquired by CNN, a unit of wireless giant AT&T through its WarnerMedia devision. The financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
The startup mission was figure out how algorithm-powered recommendations -- like the kinds that suggest the next video you see on YouTube or determine what shows up in your Facebook newsfeed -- can be private by default and aren't optimized for addiction. Canopy was launched in 2018, last year it released its first recommendations app, Tonic. The app recommended five personalized reads a day from the internet, using a technology known as differential privacy to keep its hands off users' data. The company will sunset the Tonic app as a result of the takeover.
CNN will bring on all 15 members of Canopy's team to support the news networks' group focused on "emerging products and platforms," which is developing a so-called "NewsCo" platform that is the group's first project. NewsCo, expected to launch within the year, is meant to be a platform that delivers users with highly personalized news and info.
The Canopy staff will more than double the number of people working on News Co.
"There has never been a more crucial time to help people discover trusted sources around topics and issues that matter most to them," founder and CEO Brian Whitman said in a statement. "We're incredibly excited to join the team at CNN to build some amazing products for their millions of global users."
Discuss: AT&T's CNN buys privacy-minded recommendations startup Canopy
