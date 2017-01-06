AT&T, Time Warner plan to skirt FCC review of megamerger

Photo by GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP/Getty Images

AT&T and Time Warner may have found a way to make the path toward their $85 billion merger a little less bumpy.

The companies plan to avoid having to get the Federal Communications Commission's approval of the deal in addition to the required approval of the Department of Justice.

In a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, the companies said "it is currently anticipated that Time Warner will not need to transfer any of its FCC licenses to AT&T in order to continue to conduct its business operations after the closing of the transaction."

The FCC gets involved in reviewing mergers when wireless spectrum licenses are transferred from one company to another as part of a transaction. Without the transfer of these licenses, the FCC will likely not be involved in the review. Instead, the only government agency looking at the deal would be the US Department of Justice, which has already begun asking the companies to file detailed information regarding the transaction.

Avoiding a review by the FCC could clear a potential roadblock for the companies. That's because under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, the DOJ reviews mergers to ensure they don't violate antitrust laws. In order to stop the merger, the DOJ has to sue the companies. This means the Justice Department's review must meet a pretty strict set of legal criteria to do so.

By contrast, when the FCC reviews mergers, it asks whether the deal is in the best interest of the public, which is a more subjective standard. If the agency finds reason to believe it doesn't, it can simply sink a deal by not approving the transfer of licenses.

Political pressure

While AT&T's CEO Randall Stephenson has repeatedly said he's confident regulators will approve the deal, politicians on both sides of the aisles have expressed concern. As a candidate, President-elect Donald Trump said he'd block the merger, arguing the tie-up would mean "too much concentration of power in the hands of too few." Trump hasn't said anything about the merger publicly since then.

There have been signs Trump's position may have softened as he's brought some pro-merger advisors onto his transition team. But a report earlier this week by Bloomberg cited unnamed sources who said that Trump told a friend in the last few weeks that he still considers the merger to be a bad deal.

Meanwhile, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been critical of the deal. Last month, Stephenson and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes traveled to Capitol Hill for a bipartisan grilling at a Senate subcommittee hearing on the merger. Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, the chairman of the subcommittee, questioned whether the merger might lead AT&T to favor its own content over the competition's. Iowa Republican Sen. Charles Grassley cited concerns that a merger of this size would concentrate too much power in the hands of one company and he worried that it might affect freedom of the press.

Stephenson and Bewkes defended the deal, reassuring senators that the combined company wouldn't lead to price gouging and that innovation would flourish, which would result in lower prices for consumers.

Still, critics, such as the public interest group Public Knowledge, believe a deal that combines the biggest pay-TV and internet service provider in the US with one of the largest creators of TV programming will hurt competition by giving AT&T an incentive to raise costs to rivals who want to carry Time Warner programming.