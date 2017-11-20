Roberto Machado Noa/Getty

It looks like "Game of Thrones" and the "Justice League" may not be heading to AT&T after all.

The Department of Justice will sue to block AT&T's pending acquisition of Time Warner, the company behind movie studio Warner Bros, HBO and TV stations under Turner Broadcasting, which includes CNN, according to Bloomberg.

The DOJ can block the deal, citing anti-trust concerns over AT&T accumulating too much power. But industry observers and some on Wall Street suspect that President Donald Trump may have influenced the move because of his distaste for CNN, which he has routinely called "fake news." Earlier reports said the agency had asked AT&T to divest CNN, or potentially all of Turner Broadcasting, to complete the deal.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move is a blow to AT&T's quest to transform itself into an entertainment powerhouse, not only creating your favorite shows, but delivering them to you through your phone or home television. Two years ago, the company acquired DirecTV, the largest satellite TV provider, and is looking to get into the Hollywood game with Time Warner.

A dead deal could mean AT&T has to explore other potential acquisitions at a time when entertainment and telecom companies are looking at their own combinations.

It's also a bit of history repeating itself: The DOJ had also sued to block AT&T's proposed acquisition of T-Mobile, terminating that deal.

AT&T says the T-Mobile deal was different because it was trying to buy a competitor. Time Warner, it believes, isn't in the same business, so there would be no overlap.

"Today's DOJ lawsuit is a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent," AT&T General Counsel David McAtee said in a statement. "We see no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently."

Typically, a DOJ lawsuit can sound the death knell for a deal. AT&T, however, plans to fight this in court.

"We are confident that the Court will reject the government's claims and permit this merger under longstanding legal precedent," McAtee said.

Critics argued the deal would give AT&T too much power, since much of the entertainment produced would go to competitors like Verizon and the cable providers.

"While reports of political pressures regarding this deal are concerning, the fact remains that there are serious, legitimate reasons this merger should be blocked," said Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel for Consumers Union. "We are pleased the DOJ is moving forward with this suit in order to protect consumer interests."

AT&T and Time Warner plan to hold a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT to discuss the state of the merger.

A DOJ representative wasn't immediately available to comment on the report.

This story is developing.