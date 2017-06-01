Enlarge Image CNET

AT&T is betting you want some video to go with your unlimited data plan.

The Dallas telecommunications giant said Thursday that its Unlimited Choice data plan is now eligible for a promotion that adds the DirecTV Now streaming service for an extra $10. The promotion was previously only available to Unlimited Plus customers.

Unlimited data is the latest bait offered by the carriers to get you to switch services. But while the rest of the pack has focused on price or features, AT&T has attempted to stand apart by offering more video options, part of its broader transformation into a media company with the acquisition of DirecTV and its pending purchase of Time Warner.

AT&T offers two options when it comes to unlimited data. The base Unlimited Choice plan has a maximum speed of 3 megabits per second and only standard-definition video. It costs $60. DirecTV Now can be bundled together for $10 (after a $25 video credit).

Unlimited Plus is $90 and comes with free HBO, 10 gigabytes of mobile hotspot data and high-definition video.

