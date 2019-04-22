Currently, many Android phones and iPhones on AT&T display a "5G E" logo despite only being on an upgraded version of 4G LTE. In February, Sprint sued AT&T claiming the carrier used "numerous deceptive tactics to mislead consumers" with the 5G E branding. On Monday, the two carriers reached a settlement that was characterized as "amicable" by both.
The 5G E identifier popped up on phones in certain regions where AT&T is expected to roll out its upcoming 5G network, which is scheduled for later this year and throughout 2020. AT&T calls this 5G Evolution. However, 5G E doesn't mean a 4G phone is actually connected to a 5G network, which led Verizon and T-Mobile to slam it as "fake 5G" and Sprint to sue AT&T for false advertising.
News of the settlement was first reported by the site Law360, but the details haven't been released. There is no word if or when AT&T will remove the 5G E logo from phones.
Discuss: AT&T settles 5G E false advertising lawsuit with Sprint
