AT&T launches eSim support for iPhone XS and XR; Verizon reportedly up next

One of the new features in the newest crop of iPhones -- the XS, the XS Max and the XR, to be specific -- is the ability to use "eSim" to activate a second line on your phone without need for a second SIM card. Now, with the release of iOS 12.1.1, the feature is up and running for AT&T users -- and if a memo shared with MacRumors is accurate, Verizon too is about to jump in with eSim as soon as tomorrow, Dec. 7.

Touting the ease of using 2 numbers on 1 phone, AT&T's blog post announcing the news describes how its Dual Sim approach will work for users. You'll be able to choose which number you want to send text messages from when you're composing your message, and you can receive messages for both numbers at any time. If you're on a call and another call comes in through the same line, you'll get a notification about it; if a call comes in through your other line, it'll go straight to voicemail. If you're using data while on a call, you'll have to use data for the number that you're using at the time.

AT&T and Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.