Sarah Tew/CNET

With T-Mobile tearing up the wireless industry, what's a carrier to do? If you're AT&T, start looking outside the wireless business.

AT&T doesn't want to be known as just a telecom company anymore. It's using its DirecTV Now streaming service to take control of what you watch and of how you watch it. AT&T owns one of the key services delivering you video through last year's acquisition of DirecTV, and with its pending deal to buy Time Warner, it wants to be the company behind "Game of Thrones" and Superman.

But even the Man of Steel can't rescue AT&T as it continues to fall victim to stiff competition that's eroding its core wireless business. Smaller rivals Sprint and T-Mobile have been scooping up its subscribers. It's the same trend that has forced Verizon to make its own acquisitions, although Verizon's bets have been relatively smaller ones, in AOL and Yahoo.

The numbers bear out why AT&T is making such big, bold bets. The Dallas telecommunications provider said it lost 348,000 postpaid wireless phone subscribers, or those who pay monthly bills, in the first quarter.

The results echo those of Verizon, which on Thursday posted its first-ever loss of post-paid customers -- people who pay at the end of the month and boast higher credit scores and loyalty. Verizon's decision to enter into the unlimited game later cost it valuable post paid customers -- 289,000 to be exact.

T-Mobile, meanwhile, continued to outstrip the industry in customer growth during this period, underscoring the momentum behind the "Un-Carrier" movement. T-Mobile gained 914,000 post-paid customers, including 798,000 who used a phone.T-Mobile estimates it captured 250 percent of the subscribers in the period.

"We right now are the wireless business," CEO John Legere said on a conference call with analysts.

T-Mobile attributes its success to its early all-in bet on unlimited data. AT&T initially had an unlimited data plan available to only DirecTV and U-Verse TV subscribers, but shifted gears with a new standalone unlimited option that includes free HBO access.

So far, the strategy hasn't done much to keep customers from fleeing its wireless service. But AT&T is ultimately banking on its diversification strategy to give it new direction.

AT&T reported quarterly earnings that met analysts' expectations of 74 cents per share on $39.31 billion in revenue. But it fell short of revenue predictions. Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 74 cents a share and revenue of $40.57 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.

AT&T shares were trading up 0.90 percent to $40.30 after the market closed.