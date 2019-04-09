AT&T expands its 5G network to 7 more US cities

Gabriel Bouys/Getty Images

AT&T's 5G reach is growing. The carrier has launched 5G mobile services in seven more cities, it said in a Tuesday release. Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; and four California cities, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, join a dozen cities where the company launched 5G in December.

The 5G service, available for businesses and consumers, works with the Netgear Nighthawk 5G mobile hotspot, since AT&T doesn't offer 5G phones yet. The hotspot device is portable and creates its own Wi-Fi network to link phones, laptops and tablets to the 5G network.

AT&T said it plans to offer 5G-compatible devices this year, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G this spring.

The carrier is competing with Verizon, which launched its own 5G network earlier this month in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis. The Verizon coverage is limited and customers need a Motorola Moto Z3 phone with a $200 5G Moto Mod.

