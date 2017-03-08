AT&T customers in some states cut off from making 911 calls

CNET

AT&T customers in some parts of Texas, Indiana and other Midwest states are unable to place 911 emergency calls from their cell phones, various law enforcement authorities and government agencies reported Wednesday.

An AT&T spokesperson said the wireless carrier is aware of the issue and is working to restore service.

"We're working to resolve it as quickly as possible," a company spokesperson told CBS News. "We apologize for this inconvenience."

No details on how many customers were affected by the issue were immediately available.

Authorities warned AT&T customers that they may not be able to call the emergency number directly and offered alternatives for reaching emergency services. Agencies in Fort Worth, Corpus Christi and Plano, Texas, tweeted alternative phone numbers for people to call in the event of an emergency.

Agencies in Tennessee and Washington, DC, sent similar tweets.

