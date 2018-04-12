Asus ZenFone 5 goes on sale in Asia today

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Fancy a phone with a notch but don't want to break your wallet? Asus could have just the thing for you with its 2018 ZenFone 5.

Announced back at Mobile World Congress earlier in March, the midrange notch-design Android phone is now available in Taiwan and Singapore, the latter being an exclusive with Alibaba-backed regional e-commerce site Lazada.

Sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, dual rear 12-megapixel cameras and a 6.2-inch display, the ZenFone 5 is pretty great value for money, with the phone being sold for 11,990 Taiwan dollars (about $405, £285 or AU$525), while in Singapore, it will be sold at an even cheaper S$488, which converts to about $370, £260 or AU$480. There's no international pricing just yet, but expect prices to hover around the $400 mark.

Asus is also planning to sell the phone in Indonesia through Lazada, the regional Amazon equivalent, and has plans to also launch in other Southeast Asian countries.

If you're holding out for the more powerful Asus ZenFone 5Z you'll have to keep waiting. Asus didn't disclose any details on when it will be available, but you can expect the 5Z to cost around £500, which converts to roughly $690 or AU$880.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

