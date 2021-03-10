Samsung Unpacked Zack Snyder's Justice League leak Stimulus check calculator MWC 2021 CDC guidelines for the fully vaccinated GameStop stock
Asus ROG Phone 5 review: The most powerful Android phone we've tested

Asus knocked its fourth-gen gaming phones out of the park.

Asus ROG Phone 5

On the left is the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate and on the right the ROG Phone 5.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

From the front, when the phone is powered off, there isn't much to notice about the new Asus ROG Phone 5. But on the back, when its logo lights up to contrast its black dot-matrix pattern finish with hot pink '80s punk rock highlights, you can't help but take notice. Seriously, you just need to play some Blondie or Talking Heads to complete the effect.

The ROG Phone 5 is a fourth-gen gaming phone. ROG stands for the Republic of Gamers. And this year, Asus knocked it out of the park. This isn't a major redesign but rather a round of significant tweaks that make this phone another step closer to an "ideal" that Asus has been chasing since 2018. Every improvement from the Gorilla Glass Victus on the screen and updated speakers to relocating cooling elements to the middle of the phone are done with the goal of making the ultimate gaming phone.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Like

  • Amazing battery life
  • 144Hz display
  • Numerous controls for charging and performance
  • Ultimate edition with back display

Don't Like

  • Weight: It's a heavy phone
  • Cameras don't live up to the rest of the phone
  • US price is unknown, so it's not clear if the phone is worth it

Perhaps the biggest change this year is that there are three new ROG phones instead of just one. There's the regular ROG Phone 5 with the '80s punk vibe. Then there's the ROG Phone 5 Pro that comes with a detachable fan called the AeroActive Cooler 5. And instead of a logo that lights up, the Pro has a mini color display strip on the back to show off graphics. It can display alerts and animations for incoming calls, when the battery is charging and more. In fact, you can even make your own custom graphics for the back display. It's an absolute blast to use and my inner 9-year-old approves.

The third model is the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. It has a matte white back decorated with black hairlines and neon blue accents all of which stole my heart as soon as I laid eyes on it. Like the Pro, there's a back display strip but it's black and white. The Ultimate also comes with an AeroActive Cooler 5 but what really makes it the "ultimate phone" is the 18GB of RAM on the inside. My new work laptop only has 16. When you add in a 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a beefy GPU to all that RAM, you get the most powerful Android phone we've ever tested. You can see our performance test results at the bottom of the review.

Asus ROG Phone 5 models

Phone Price RAM Storage AeroActive Cooler 5 Lighting
Asus ROG Phone 5 €799 8GB 128GB None RGB logo
Asus ROG Phone 5 €899 12GB 256GB None RGB logo
Asus ROG Phone 5 €999 16GB 256GB None RGB logo
Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro €1,099 16GB 512GB Included Vision display color
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate €1,299 18GB 512GB Included Vision display black and white

What do you do if you have a powerful gaming phone to review? You game. I played driving games, war games, problem-solving games, zombie-games, vertical games and a weird silent movie game. Sometimes I played games with the fan attached and other times I used the nifty Kenai 3 Gamepad accessory, which Asus sells separately.

Now playing: Watch this: Review: Asus levels up with new ROG Phone 5
9:26

144Hz screen and the longest battery life we tested

During all this gaming a few things stood out. The screen is amazing. You can set its refresh rate up as 144Hz, but I found that the auto refresh rate worked best as it didn't kill the battery as quickly. Also, this review comes out just weeks ahead of the launch of the RedMagic 6 gaming phone with a 165Hz screen.

Battery life on the Asus ROG Phone 5 is incredible. It has a 6,000-mAh capacity and it is made up of two 3,000-mAh batteries. This design means you can fast charge it with a 65-watt charger. After a day of normal use, I usually had about 40% of the battery left.

Battery tests on the ROG Phone 5 for continuous video playback on Airplane mode clocked an average of 20 hours and 15 minutes and that was with the screen locked in at 120Hz. With the screen refresh rate set to auto, it averaged a time of 28 hours and 4 minutes. The longest time for any phone we tested this year and the second longest time for any phone in the past few years (just behind the LG V60).

The ROG Phone 5 brilliantly lets you control the battery and handful of different ways. You can set limits for how much of the battery charges, choose slow charging speeds and even schedule when it charges. One of the cooler features is something we also saw last year on the Sony Xperia 5 II. If you're gaming and plugged into power, the ROG Phone 5 will run on power from the cable instead of charging the battery. This prevents the phone from getting warmer which can affect gaming performance. 

Asus ROG Phone 5 has an 80s dot matrix look

ROG Phone 5 has even more touch game controls

There are so many ways to control and interact with the games you play. AirTriggers, which are touch sensors located on the sides of the phone, are even easier to use this year because they're larger and go edge-to-edge. If you're using the Pro or Ultimate version, there's an extra sensor on the back for input. Add the AeroActive Cooler 5 to the phone, and you get the addition of two mini paddle buttons. That said, I noticed a lot of mobile games have simplistic controls. But I imagine having more options for game control mapping will appeal to people who are into esports.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

The AeroActive Cooler 5 has two mini paddle buttons that you can map for games.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

The ROG Phone 5 is heavy and cameras are mediocre

But it isn't all fun and games with the Asus ROG Phone 5. There are some drawbacks. The ROG phone 5 is heavy. It weighs more than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and last year's ROG Phone 3. The ROG Phone 5 is the heaviest phone I've ever tested. And after a long bout of gaming, you feel that weight. Even more so when you add a case or a fan or the gamepad accessory.

I know this is a gaming phone but I do wish the cameras were better. On the back, there's a main 64-megapixel camera that uses pixel binning to improve image brightness and reduce noise. There's a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The main camera takes some decent photos in bright light. But when you get into dimmer situations like indoors the image quality suffers. If it's dark, the phone automatically goes into a night mode that produces mediocre results. Below are three of the better photos I took with the ROG Phone 5.

Asus ROG Phone 5 photo
Patrick Holland/CNET
Asus ROG Phone 5 photo
Patrick Holland/CNET
Asus ROG Phone 5 photo
Patrick Holland/CNET

The ROG is capable of shooting up to 8K resolution at 30 frames per second, but the story is the same as photos.

I wished Asus took advantage of all the power it has from the processor, RAM and GPU to help the ROG phones take better photos.

There's no US price for the ROG Phone 5 yet

Another downside, is there isn't any water or dust resistance. For the price it seems like there should be. And if you're wondering about price, that makes two of us. At this time, US pricing hasn't been announced. If we go by European pricing and convert to US dollars, a baseline ROG Phone 5 would be $950 and the ROG Phone Ultimate would cost $1,540. (See the chart below for the full breakdown of international conversions.) But these probably aren't the actual US prices. And because of that it's hard to put a value on these phones. If the baseline ROG Phone 5 was $700 or even $800, it would be an excellent value. And if the Ultimate was $1,200 I'd have no problem recommending it to someone looking for a gaming phone. But until those prices are announced, who knows. And for that reason, we're holding off on scoring this review until US prices are announced.

3DMARK SLINGSHOT UNLIMITED

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
11,414
Asus ROG Phone 5
11,048
Asus ROG Phone 3
10,646
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
11,494

Note:

Longer bars indicate better performance

GEEKBENCH V.5.0 SINGLE-CORE

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
1,125
Asus ROG Phone 5
1,126
Asus ROG Phone 3
999
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
1,605

Note:

Longer bars indicate better performance

GEEKBENCH V.5.0 MULTICORE

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
3,694
Asus ROG Phone 5
3,563
Asus ROG Phone 3
3,439
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
4,107

Note:

Longer bars indicate better performance

Asus ROG Phone 5 specs vs. Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra


 Asus ROG Phone 5 Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Display size, resolution 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2,448x1,080, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 Plus, 300Hz touchrate 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2,448x1,080, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 Plus, 300Hz touchrate 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2,448x1,080, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 Plus, 300Hz touchrate 6.8-inch AMOLED 2x, 3,200x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 395ppi 395ppi 395ppi 515 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.09x2.72x0.36 in 6.09x2.72x0.36 in 6.09x2.72x0.36 in 2.97x6.5x0.35 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 172.8x77.2x10.29 mm 172.8x77.2x10.29 mm 172.8x77.2x10.29 mm 75.6x165.1x8.9mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 8.57 oz; 243g 8.57 oz; 243g 8.57 oz; 243g 8.07 oz; 229g
Mobile software Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Android 11
Camera 64-megapixel (wide), 13-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (macro) 64-megapixel (wide), 13-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (macro) 64-megapixel (wide), 13-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (macro) 108MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide), 10MP (3x telephoto), 10MP (10x telephoto)
Front-facing camera 24-megapixel 24-megapixel 24-megapixel 40-megapixel
Video capture 8K 8K 8K 8K
Processor 2.84GHz Snapdragon 888 5G 2.84GHz Snapdragon 888 5G 2.84GHz Snapdragon 888 5G 2.84GHz Snapdragon 888 5G
Storage 128GB, 256GB UFS3.1 512GB UFS3.1 512GB UFS3.1 128GB/256GB, 512GB
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB 16GB 18GB 12GB, 16GB
Expandable storage None None None None
Battery 6,000 mAh (2x 3,000 mAh) 6,000 mAh (2x 3,000 mAh) 6,000 mAh (2x 3,000 mAh) 5,000 mAh
Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen In-screen In-screen
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack Yes Yes Yes None
Special features 5G-enabled, 65W quick charging, ROG logo, WiFi 6E, Dual-SIM, Comes with case 5G-enabled, 65W quick charging, ROG Color Vision display, WiFi 6E, Dual-SIM, Comes with case and AeroActive Cooler 5 5G-enabled, 65W quick charging, ROG Black and White Vision display, WiFi 6E, Dual-SIM, Comes with case and AeroActive Cooler 5 IP68 rating, 5G-enabled, 100x Space Zoom, 10W wireless charging, 10x optical zoom
Price off-contract (USD) TBA, but European prices convert to $950 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage), $1,065 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage), $1,185 (16GB RAM, 256GB storage) TBA, but European price converts to $1,420 (16GB RAM, 512GB storage) TBA, but European price converts to $1,540 (18GB RAM, 512GB storage) $1,200 (128GB)
Price (GBP) TBA, but European prices convert to £685 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage), £770 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage), £855 (16GB RAM, 256GB storage) TBA, but European price converts to £1,025 (16GB RAM, 512GB storage) TBA, but European price converts to £1,110 (18GB RAM, 512GB storage) £1,329
Price (AUD) TBA, but European prices convert to AU$1,235 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage), AU$1,390 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage), AU$1,540 (16GB RAM, 256GB storage) TBA, but European price converts to AU$1,850 (16GB RAM, 512GB storage) TBA, but European price converts to AU$2,000 (18GB RAM, 512GB storage) AU$1,849