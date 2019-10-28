T-Mobile adds 1.7 million subscribers as 5G launch and Sprint merger loom

Joshua Goldman/CNET

T-Mobile continued its recent run of strong wireless growth, bolstering the nation's third-largest carrier even while it awaits the status of its pending merger with Sprint and prepares to launch its nationwide low-band 5G network.

In its third-quarter earnings posted Monday afternoon, the self-proclaimed "Un-carrier" added 1.7 million subscribers, 1.1 million of which were postpaid, to bring its total count to 84.8 million subscribers.

The postpaid subscriber, who pays at the end of the month and is valued more highly by financial analysts, saw a 3% year-over-year increase.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.1 billion, lower than the $11.33 billion analysts polled by Yahoo Finance estimated. Earnings per share were $1.01, higher than to the 96 cents analysts estimated.

The earnings come as T-Mobile prepares for what is shaping up to be a busy end of the year.

After launching higher-frequency millimeter-wave 5G in a handful of cities earlier this year, the carrier is planning to launch its nationwide, low-band 5G network that it says will cover 200 million people before the end of 2019 including indoors and over wider areas. T-Mobile already has two new phones lined up for the new network, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G.

The company's first 5G phone, the Galaxy S10 5G, works on its millimeter-wave network-- which is faster than low-band but struggles in buildings and coverage is limited-- but not the new low-band one. Similarly, the two new low-band phones won't work on the millimeter-wave network. Devices that work on both 5G networks are expected next year.

In addition to the new network, the carrier is also in the midst of negotiating with 16 attorneys general, led by New York, California and Texas, over the fate of its planned merger with Sprint. Although the deal has won the blessings of the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission, the states have sued to block the $26.5 billion deal over claims that the consolidation of the wireless market will lead to higher prices for consumers.

The DOJ approved the deal with conditions that Dish Network steps in and becomes a new national wireless player, helping broker a $5 billion deal that would, among other things, have the satellite TV company acquire Sprint's Boost mobile prepaid service and gain the ability to use T-Mobile and Sprint's network for seven years while it builds out its own 5G service.

Earlier this month T-Mobile won able to persuade attorneys general from Mississippi and Colorado to switch from supporting the states' lawsuit to backing the DOJ agreement.

If no settlement is reached the suit is expected to head to trial on December 9.